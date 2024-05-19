Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa share lead heading into final round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa share lead heading into final round

By Press Association
Xander Schauffele bounced back from a late double bogey to share the lead after 54 holes of the US PGA Championship (Matt York/AP)


Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa took a share of the lead into the final round as the US PGA Championship headed for a Sunday shootout at Valhalla.

Schauffele bounced back from a costly double bogey on the 15th to birdie the last two holes and card a third round of 68, his 15-under-par total matched by Ryder Cup team-mate Morikawa thanks to a 67.

Fellow American Sahith Theegala was a shot behind following his own 67, with Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland on 13 under and Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose another stroke back.

Lowry covered his first 17 holes in nine under par and needed to birdie the last to card the first 61 in men’s major championship history but missed from 12 feet and had to settle for a record-equalling 62.

“To be honest, I would have liked it if I went one lower, and I’m disappointed to miss it, but I went out with a job to get myself back in the tournament, and I did that,” the 2019 Open champion said.

“It will take a lot of the same [to win]. Somebody could come from behind as the course is gettable. I’m going to enjoy what I did and go out and fight hard and give my best to win this trophy.”

Quote of the day

“Pretty average compared to my playing partner” – Justin Rose when asked to sum up a 64 recorded in the company of Shane Lowry, who carded a flawless 62.

Shot of the day

Hometown hero Justin Thomas hit a woeful tee shot on the par-three 14th, but made up for it with a spectacular chip in for birdie.

Round of the day

Shane Lowry equalled the lowest score in men’s major championship history, narrowly missing a birdie putt on the 18th for an unprecedented 61.

Statistic of the day

Perhaps the effects of Friday’s arrest caught up with Scottie Scheffler, who was also without regular caddie Ted Scott as he attended his daughter’s high school graduation.

Easiest hole

The par-five 18th was the easiest hole for the third day running, yielding three eagles, 44 birdies and just two scores over par for an average of 4.36.

Hardest hole

The par-three 14th played as the hardest for the first time, the 256-yard monster yielding just four birdies, 22 bogeys and two double bogeys or worse for an average of 3.28.

Weather forecast

Patchy fog will be possible to start the day, otherwise high pressure will provide mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures through the afternoon. Highs will likely reach the mid-80s with a light northeast wind of 5-10 mph.

Key tee times (all BST)

1905 – Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre
1915 – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland
1925 – Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry
1935 – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa