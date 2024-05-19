Cynthia Erivo: ‘I am really proud I came out the way I did’

British star Cynthia Erivo said coming out publicly was a “moment of relaxation and acceptance of everything that I am”.

The London-born actress and singer appeared at the Los Angeles LGBT Centre gala at the Shrine Auditorium, where she was honoured with the Schrader Award for her achievements in entertainment and activism within the LGBT+ community.

The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning star opened up about her identity in the summer of 2021 following the release of her music video for The Good, a story about Black queer love.

Cynthia Erivo identified herself as bisexual in British Vogue (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Erivo, 37, later appeared on the cover of British Vogue, identifying herself as bisexual.

“I am really proud I came out the way I did,” Erivo told the PA news agency on the pink carpet of the gala.

“I never considered myself as hiding, but I think being able to say it out loud was just a moment of relaxation and acceptance of everything that I am.

“I am glad that people can look to me and (think) ‘I can do it to and I can be who I want to be’ and that leaves room to be the most creative self you can be.”

Oscar-nominated actress Erivo will next be seen playing Elphaba in a film adaptation of blockbuster musical Wicked, alongside chart-topping pop star Ariana Grande who will play Galinda.

Directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M Chu, the film also stars Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero Tigelaar and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz.

“I felt like I was totally supported, and I am supported by those wonderful people who I get to work with – Ari, Jon, Michelle, Jeff, Jonny,” Erivo told PA.

“I just feel like I’ve walked right into a family who are loving and caring, and that includes Universal as well, who have been really wonderful to me as well.

“I feel good. I feel really good. I feel very myself and very moved.”

Last year, Chu announced the adaption would be split into two films to prevent making “fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years”.

Hit musical Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003, and it tells the backstory of The Wizard Of Oz and what happened before Dorothy arrived in the enchanted world. It launched in the West End in 2006.,

The Los Angeles LGBT Centre gala is held annually to celebrate the achievements of those within the LGBT+ community whilst raising funds for its community services.

This year the gala was hosted by US comedian Joel Kim Booster.

The 36-year-old said he was “honoured” to host as the organisations mission “is super important to me”, having been forced out of his home aged 17 after coming out.

He also spoke about honouree Erivo.

“I’ve met Cynthia before, she’s lovely. I actually met her before I was anything, I was a complete nobody, I just approached her at a gay bar and was like ‘I love you so much you are a queen’ and she hung out with me and my gay friends for the entire night.

“It was so lovely, she’s amazing, and I’m so happy to see all of the ways in which she’s succeeding right now, I’m so happy that she’s one of us – we’ve got a star in the community.

“I think it shows the importance of coming out and being public, as scary as it can be, sometimes it can be a detriment to your career, I get the comfort of not wanting to come out publicly – but it’s so important to do so.”