One boy dead and second critical after getting into trouble in River Tyne

A 14-year-old boy has died and a 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne at Ovingham, Northumbria Police said.

Police were called at 3.30pm on Saturday due to concerns for the welfare of two teenage boys who were in the river near the bridge at Ovingham.

Emergency services were immediately deployed and one of the boys, aged 13, was rescued from the water.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was later found in the water following a search and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The parents of both boys are being supported by specially-trained officers, police said.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the families of both boys at this difficult time as we continue to support them.

“A number of agencies were involved in the incident and their support was hugely appreciated.

“It is with great sadness that we could not provide a more positive update.”