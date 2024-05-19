America’s first black astronaut candidate finally goes to space 60 years later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

America’s first black astronaut candidate finally goes to space 60 years later

By Press Association
Ed Dwight (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Ed Dwight (Chris Pizzello/AP)

America’s first black astronaut candidate has finally rocketed into space 60 years later, flying with Jeff Bezos’s rocket company.

Ed Dwight was a US Air Force pilot when President John F Kennedy championed him as a candidate for Nasa’s early astronaut corps.

But he was not picked for the 1963 class.

Mr Dwight, now 90, went through a few minutes of weightlessness with five other passengers aboard the Blue Origin capsule as it skimmed space on a roughly 10-minute flight.

He called it “a life-changing experience”.

“I thought I really didn’t need this in my life,” Mr Dwight said shortly after exiting the capsule.

“But, now, I need it in my life …. I am ecstatic.”

The brief flight from West Texas made Mr Dwight the new record-holder for oldest person in space – nearly two months older than Star Trek actor William Shatner was when he went up in 2021.

It was Blue Origin’s first crew launch in nearly two years.

The company was grounded following a 2022 accident in which the booster came crashing down but the capsule full of experiments safely parachuted to the ground.

Flights resumed last December, but with no-one aboard.

This was Blue Origin’s seventh time flying space tourists.

Mr Dwight, a sculptor from Denver, was joined by four business entrepreneurs from the US and France and a retired accountant.

Their ticket prices were not disclosed; Mr Dwight’s seat was sponsored in part by the non-profit Space for Humanity.

Mr Dwight was among the potential astronauts the Air Force recommended to Nasa.

But he was not chosen for the 1963 class, which included eventual Gemini and Apollo astronauts, including Apollo 11’s Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

Nasa did not select black astronauts until 1978, and Guion Bluford became the first African American in space in 1983.

Three years earlier, the Soviets launched the first black astronaut, Arnaldo Tamayo Mendez, a Cuban of African descent.

After leaving the military in 1966, Mr Dwight joined IBM and started a construction company, before earning a master’s degree in sculpture in the late 1970s.

He has since dedicated himself to art.

His sculptures focus on black history and include memorials and monuments across the country.

Several of his sculptures have flown into space.