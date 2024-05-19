Late Kai Havertz winner not enough for Arsenal as they miss out on title

Arsenal claimed a late 2-1 win over Everton on the final day but suffered title heartbreak for a second season in a row.

Manchester City’s 3-1 victory at home to West Ham crowned them Premier League champions for a fourth consecutive year and rendered the Gunners’ result against Everton meaningless.

The chances of any last-day jeopardy appeared minimal from the outset, but were reduced even further when City went two up early on before Idrissa Gueye’s deflected free-kick in the 40th minute put the visitors ahead at the Emirates.

Takehiro Tomiyasu levelled three minutes later, which was around the time West Ham reduced the deficit at the Etihad, but there would be no dramatic twist in the title race.

A tap-in by Kai Havertz with 89 minutes on the clock did at least ensure the Gunners finished a brilliant season with a 28th league win to show further signs of progress under Mikel Arteta, who will attempt to help his squad go one better next season.