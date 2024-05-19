Phil Foden scores twice as Man City secure fourth straight Premier League title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Phil Foden scores twice as Man City secure fourth straight Premier League title

By Press Association
Phil Foden celebrates scoring Manchester City’s opener (Martin Ricket/PA)
Phil Foden celebrates scoring Manchester City’s opener (Martin Ricket/PA)

Phil Foden struck twice early on as Manchester City secured an historic fourth successive Premier League title with a convincing 3-1 win over West Ham.

There were few signs of last-day nerves from Pep Guardiola’s dominant side, although a spectacular effort from Mohammed Kudus just before half-time at the Etihad Stadium did give rivals Arsenal brief hope.

Yet that was soon extinguished as Rodri drove home City’s third to complete their sixth league success in seven seasons under the inspirational Pep Guardiola on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

The victory ensured they could not be caught by the second-placed Gunners regardless of their result against Everton.

Arsenal had needed a favour from West Ham, who were already confirmed in ninth place and were playing out the final match of David Moyes’ second spell as manager.

With City having shown little sign throughout the run-in of pressure affecting them, only optimistic Arsenal supporters were expecting them to slip up.

It took less than two minutes to dash even their hopes as City powered out of the traps to put the matter beyond all reasonable doubt.

With the sun blazing down and their player of the season Foden at his magical best, they did it in style.

Foden took a Bernardo Silva pass on the right and cut inside, skipping past a challenge from James Ward-Prowse and drilling a left-foot shot into the top corner from the edge of the box.

The atmosphere had already been buoyant but it was at this point the party really seemed to begin and City revelled in the occasion.

West Ham, without Jarrod Bowen due to tonsillitis, could do little to repel the hosts and it seemed only a matter of time before they doubled their lead as Jeremy Doku twice tested Alphonse Areola.

Rodri also lashed an effort wide but the second goal duly arrived on 18 minutes as Doku pulled the ball across the box and Foden swept home with a first-time shot.

Erling Haaland looked set to add another but Konstantinos Mavropanos did just enough to put him off as he shaped to shoot before Areola also denied the Norwegian.

The Hammers stirred before the break as Kudus forced a save from Stefan Ortega and then pulled one back with a stunning overhead strike.

It came following a corner as the ball struck Tomas Soucek and was flicked up into the air, with Kudus reacting instinctively to connect with a powerful bicycle kick.

With news filtering through soon after that Arsenal had equalised against Everton, to some the seeds for second-half drama may have been planted, but in reality there was little chance.

Haaland fired narrowly over and Kevin De Bruyne shot just wide soon after the break.

City tightened their grip and West Ham had seen little of the ball when Rodri powerfully guided home City’s third from the edge of the box just before the hour.

There seemed little motivation from West Ham to respond and City calmly stroked the ball around.

Haaland went close to adding another when the ball glanced off his shoulder and flew inches wide.

Some hearts may have been in mouths when Soucek put the ball into the net two minutes from time but it clearly struck his arm and was disallowed by VAR.

City saw out five minutes of stoppage time without alarm and the celebrations began in earnest with thousands of fans ignoring requests to keep off the pitch.