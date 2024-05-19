Newcastle boss Eddie Howe ‘desperate to keep’ Bruno Guimaraes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe ‘desperate to keep’ Bruno Guimaraes

By Press Association
Bruno Guimaraes waves to the Newcastle fans following the win at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Bruno Guimaraes waves to the Newcastle fans following the win at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Eddie Howe hopes Bruno Guimaraes was not bidding Newcastle a fond farewell after scoring the goal which clinched seventh place.

Guimaraes capped a 4-2 win at Brentford with a late strike and celebrated in front of the away fans in a Toon bucket hat.

The Brazil midfielder, linked with a move away this summer, then spent a long time waving to the travelling support after the final whistle.

“I don’t think it’s a wave goodbye,” said Magpies boss Howe. “I think Bruno probably does that many times.

“But I think it can be interpreted in a way if people watching decide that to be the case.

“Certainly from my side, I hope it’s not. He’s integral to what we are doing. He’s an inspirational player and we are desperate to keep him.”

A wild afternoon saw Newcastle sweep into a 3-0 lead at half-time through goals from Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak.

Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa hauled Brentford back into the match before Magpies favourite Guimaraes settled it when he tucked in the rebound from Isak’s free-kick.

It was a goal which means that if Manchester City win the FA Cup final next weekend, Newcastle will be back in Europe in the Europa Conference League.

“I think it’s been a season of progression even if the league position tells me different,” said Howe. “I couldn’t be happier with where we are. But that has to continue.”

Howe was without winger Anthony Gordon due to an ankle injury which will also keep him out of the club’s post-season tour to Australia and potentially make him a doubt for England’s Euro 2024 squad.

“He had a scan after the Manchester United game,” added Howe.

“I don’t think it’s serious, but it was enough to keep him out of today and Australia.”

Brentford, for their part, finished 16th in their third season in the Premier League.

“I think it’s a successful season – how do we define success is always a good question – but for me success is every year we are in the Premier League with our size and our budget,” said boss Thomas Frank.

“We are creating small miracles because over a long time we have a top structure and culture, and have been out-performing bigger clubs.

“I want more, we want more, to improve and develop and I am an optimistic guy. I can only dream of what could have been achieved with a more normal injury record. I’m excited for the future.”

Ivan Toney, whose goal drought stretched to 12 matches, is widely expected to leave Brentford this summer.

But Frank insisted: “I’d like to keep him. I know there’s a lot of rumours but for now Ivan is a Brentford player.”