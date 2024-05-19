River Tyne death brings back memories of son who died in same area, father says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

River Tyne death brings back memories of son who died in same area, father says

By Press Association
Robert Hattersley died in 2022 (Northumbria Police/PA)
Robert Hattersley died in 2022 (Northumbria Police/PA)

The father of a boy who drowned in the same river as a teenager on Saturday said the incident has “brought back memories” of the grief experienced by his family.

Robert Hattersley, 13, from Crawcrook, died after getting into trouble in the River Tyne at Ovingham on July 17 2022.

On Saturday, a 14-year-old boy died in the same area while a 13-year-old boy is in a critical condition.

Robert’s father Carl, who has set up a foundation in his son’s name to raise awareness of the dangers of open water swimming, said he wanted to send his condolences to the boy’s family.

“It brought back memories about what happened to our son, or what we went through,” he said.

“We want to send our condolences to the family that have lost their young lad, to give them our love and support.

“If they want they can get in touch with a phone call because we know what it’s like to lose a little boy.”

He said he was “quite disappointed” with Northumberland Council, which he says has not been in touch with him since his son’s death.

“We thought something would have been done by the Northumberland Council by now,” he said.

Mr Hattersley said he wanted to raise awareness of the dangers of open water swimming in schools.

“Let’s get people aware, of all ages, like these young teenagers,” he said.

“If they’re not from around here they might not know the dangers of Northumberland’s rivers because it’s quite dangerous and strong because of the current.”