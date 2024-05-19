Oliver Glasner admits Eagles landing on lofty perch comes as some surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oliver Glasner admits Eagles landing on lofty perch comes as some surprise

By Press Association
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is surprised his club finished 10th (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is surprised his club finished 10th (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Oliver Glasner replied with an emphatic “no” when asked if he expected his first three months in charge of Crystal Palace would result in his new side equalling a best-ever top-10 Premier League finish.

The mood was sour in south London when the Austrian took over a relegation-threatened Eagles side in February, a nadir best exemplified by the protest banners raised by a disillusioned fanbase.

On Sunday, before Jean-Philippe Mateta hit a hat-trick in the Eagles’ 5-0 thrashing of Aston Villa – only the second in Palace’s top-flight history – the banner unfurled in the Holmesdale end read: “Forever red and blue, a new dawn beckons.”

Glasner, whose men needed other results to go their way to land in the top half, said: “I don’t know how many points we were away (when I started), but I didn’t focus on the table. Never.

“From the first day we were always focused and concentrated on the team, on the players, what we need to improve, what we need to win games.

“We really worked hard, and now we all get the reward.”

The latter part of Glasner’s early tenure in south London was greatly boosted by having both Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze regularly available to him after the pair – who despite their injuries combined for 21 of the Eagles’ club-record 57 goals – swapped several spells on the sidelines.

But perhaps the biggest story of the second half was the rise of Mateta, whose three on Sunday made it nine goals in Palace’s last eight meetings and more goals than any other Premier League player since Glasner’s first game in charge on February 24th.

Olise and Eze, who bagged a second-half brace at Selhurst, both recently signed extensions but are set to be top summer targets, though their boss was optimistic Sunday was not the last time the duo would appear in Eagles shirts.

“I’m very confident,” he added. “They have a contract, they are here, nobody told me now that they will leave.

“We all did what we can do as Crystal Palace, we showed them that we have ambition, we showed them how we want to play, which path we want to go, which journey we want to ride all together, and that they can play a crucial part in it.

“They can show their qualities, they can show their strengths, they can show their personality, they can express themselves, and that fits together.

“This is what we can do, and if something else happens it’s part of football.”

Unai Emery felt his side looked sluggish after the Eagles’ second goal, conceding it was perhaps difficult to rally at Selhurst Park after the denouement of sealing fourth spot and Champions League football earlier in the week.

He said: “We tried to keep being consistent in the way we try to keep competitive in 90 minutes.

“The second half we lost the small energy we had, and after we achieved the biggest objective we were planning since August, since the beginning of the season, it was very difficult today.

“Today we didn’t do (well) but overall we have to accept it because in all the season we really were competitive and we achieved the objective on Tuesday, but it is very important as well to try to be consistent, and even with less energy like we had today.

“But I can’t tell anything to the players and I can’t tell nothing for our work, because sometimes in the moment, like the circumstances we had today, we can accept it.”