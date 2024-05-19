People were right – Rob Edwards admits survival task ‘became too much’ for Luton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People were right – Rob Edwards admits survival task ‘became too much’ for Luton

By Press Association
Rob Edwards applauds the Luton fans following the match (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rob Edwards applauds the Luton fans following the match (Joe Giddens/PA)

Rob Edwards admitted the doubters were right about Luton after they were relegated from the Premier League following a final-day 4-2 defeat to Fulham at Kenilworth Road.

Adama Traore opened the scoring for the Cottagers with Raul Jimenez on target twice and Harry Wilson rounding things off midway through the second half. Carlton Morris (penalty) and Alfie Doughty scored to make it 1-1 and 2-3, but the visitors had too much.

Hatters boss Edwards, whose captain Tom Lockyer missed much of the season after a cardiac arrest at Bournemouth in December, said injuries played their part but acknowledged the task “almost became impossible” after the drop to the Sky Bet Championship was confirmed.

“We did our all,” Edwards said. “There are reasons for it and I think in the end we were just a little bit thin.

“We missed him (Lockyer) and we missed a number of players as well. The job almost became impossible.

“When you have eight, nine, 10, 12, 13 players missing… it became too much.

“I understand why we were the favourites to go down and ultimately people were right.”

Edwards expects some changes this summer but wants to keep the squad together ahead of next season’s promotion push.

Asked how important it is to keep their personnel, Edwards replied: “Of course, that’s like every team. We want to keep the majority of the group together to attack the league.

“We have no financial worries at all so we don’t have to sell anybody. It’s inevitable there will be change – that happens. It has to be right for us, first of all.

On the future of midfielder Ross Barkley, who has impressed since joining from Nice last summer, Edwards added: “We’ve had a chat. The fans showed their love for Ross, he’s adored by everyone here, we will see what happens. He’s contracted to the club and I expect to see him in pre-season.”

Fulham boss Marco Silva confirmed after the game that defender Tosin Adarabioyo, who is about to be out of contract and has been linked with Newcastle and Manchester United, will leave the club this summer.

“We can’t stand still at this football club as it is going to be much more competitive,” Silva said. “We are going to lose some players and one of them is clearly Tosin, who is at the end of his contract.

“For us to be at same level as a squad, we need to have a very good two months which are almost perfect.”