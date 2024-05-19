More children going to church but overall numbers not back to pre-pandemic level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

More children going to church but overall numbers not back to pre-pandemic level

By Press Association
Total all-age attendance remains below the 2019 figure of 854,000 (Alamy/PA)
Total all-age attendance remains below the 2019 figure of 854,000 (Alamy/PA)

The number of people attending Church of England services has risen for the third year in a row, but is still not back to pre-pandemic levels, according to new figures.

Children’s attendance in 2023 was up by almost 6%, according to what the Church described as an early snapshot of the annual Statistics for Mission findings.

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said the figures were “very welcome”, adding that he is “especially heartened” to hear of more children going to church.

Overall average weekly attendance at Church of England services rose by almost 5% last year to 685,000 from 654,000 in 2022.

The number of children attending weekly increased from 87,000 in 2022 to 92,000 in 2023.

Total all-age attendance remains below the 2019 figure of 854,000.

This fell to 345,000 people in 2020 – the year of the pandemic.

The Church said its analysis suggests in-person attendance is moving closer to the pre-pandemic trend.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he was heartened to see more children attending church (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he was heartened to see more children attending church (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Welby said “This is very welcome news and I hope it encourages churches across the country. I want to thank our clergy and congregations who have shown such faith, hope and confidence over recent years to share the gospel with their communities.

“I’m especially heartened to hear that more children are coming along to church and I’m grateful to everyone involved in that ministry.

“These are just one set of figures, but they show without doubt that people are coming to faith in Jesus Christ here and now – and realising it’s the best decision they could ever make.”

Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said it was the “first time in a long time we have seen noticeable growth” in attendance figures.

He added: “Of course we don’t yet know whether this growth is a trend but I take it as a great encouragement that our focus on reaching more people with the good news of Jesus, establishing new Christian communities, wherever they are, revitalising our parishes, and seeking to become a younger and more diverse church, making everyone feel welcome, is beginning to make a difference

The full Statistics for Mission report is due to be published in the autumn.