Sienna Miller and daughter Marlowe take to red carpet at Cannes

Sienna Miller and her daughter Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge have both taken to the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 42-year-old American-born actress, who grew up in England, was attending the premiere of her new film, the Kevin Costner-directed Horizon: An American Saga, on Sunday.

Miller wore a pale blue flowing gown, while Marlowe was dressed in a simple white dress with a pink bow as they both smiled at photographers

The Hollywood star gave birth to Marlowe, whose father is The Sandman star Tom Sturridge, 38, in 2012.

(L to R) Hayes Logan Costner, Jena Malone, Sienna Miller and Kevin Costner (Doug Peters/PA)

She also attended the screening of the epic western with The Crown actor Oli Green, 27, with whom she had a second daughter earlier this year.

The couple met at a Halloween party thrown by a mutual friend and have since moved to London together.

Also starring in Horizon: An American Saga is Costner, Avatar star Sam Worthington and Donnie Darko actress Jena Malone.