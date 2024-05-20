Alan Shearer backs Jude Bellingham to fire England to Euro 2024 glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Shearer backs Jude Bellingham to fire England to Euro 2024 glory

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham is set to be a key man for England at the Euros (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jude Bellingham is set to be a key man for England at the Euros (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former England captain Alan Shearer says Jude Bellingham has the X-factor to help his country win Euro 2024.

Bellingham has enjoyed a ‘Roy of the Rovers’ existence since his move to Real Madrid last summer, scoring 19 goals in 27 games to help lead the Spanish giants to another LaLiga title.

He has also netted four times and added four assists as Madrid close in on a 15th European Cup success when they face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley next month.

The 20-year-old will then join up with Gareth Southgate’s side as they plot European Championship glory in Germany.

Shearer believes Bellingham could be the one who helps England over the line.

“He could be the X-factor when you look at what he has achieved,” Shearer told the PA news agency.

“His numbers at Real Madrid this season, his goals and assists, it is just not easy what he has done.

“When you think of going to the might of Real Madrid and playing in that stadium and the pressure you are under for someone so young, you have to use that as an advantage.

“There is no doubt playing for England in a Euros will not phase him in the slightest, you can tell how level-headed he is. He will play a huge part in what England do.”

Bellingham is hoping to lead England to a first major trophy since 1966
Jude Bellingham is hoping to lead England to a first major trophy since 1966 (John Walton/PA)

With Bellingham setting Europe alight, Harry Kane breaking scoring records for Bayern Munich, Phil Foden potentially helping Manchester City to a double and Bukayo Saka being the standout player for Arsenal, boss Gareth Southgate has one of the most talented squads at the tournament.

Shearer believes if England are ever going to win a major tournament this will be the year.

“I firmly believe that England should have as good a chance as we have ever had, especially with our front six players,” he added.

“We have a great chance of winning the tournament, definitely. It has been such a long time, they nearly got there last time at Wembley against Italy but lost on penalties.

“It is a chance for these boys to put their history and be iconic like the boys of 66 were.

Shearer thinks Newcastle's Anthony Gordon has done enough to be on the plane
Shearer thinks Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has done enough to be on the plane (Tim Markland/PA)

“That is what is at stake for themselves so let’s hope they go out and do that. England have got to somehow find a way. If there is going to be a year, this should be it.”

Despite the plethora of attacking talent, Shearer believes Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has done enough to get on the plane.

Gordon, who made his national-team debut in the March internationals, has been a key player for the Magpies.

“I think he has put himself ahead of other players who are in a similar position to him,” former Newcastle striker Shearer said.

“There are so many gifted players but I think he has done enough. He has been Newcastle’s best player this season.

Alan Shearer was speaking as part of his work with Topps, who are the official cards and stickers supplier for UEFA EURO 2024
Alan Shearer was speaking as part of his work with Topps, who are the official cards and stickers supplier for UEFA EURO 2024 (Topps handout/PA)

“He has been reliable in terms of performance and getting into the team. In my mind, he has done enough.”

If England do win the Euros, people who have filled in the Topps’ UEFA Euro 2024 sticker collection will have a valuable piece of memorabilia.

Shearer remembers the time when he was on a sticker and how he had to splash the cash to help fill his son’s book in the 1990s.

“I remember it costing me a fortune and ringing up people to complete the collection for my son, he was one of the lucky ones who got the full album,” he said.

“Especially before every tournament there always seems to be a bit of a phenomenon about who can get what and who can fill their books.”

:: Alan Shearer was speaking as part of his work with Topps, who are the official cards and stickers supplier for UEFA Euro 2024. Collectibles are available now at topps.com or from all good retailers.