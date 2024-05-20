Far-right groups launch unofficial campaign for European elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Far-right groups launch unofficial campaign for European elections

By Press Association
French far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen spoke in Madrid (AP)
Europe’s far-right political parties have unofficially launched their campaign for European Union elections in Spain with strong messages against illegal migration and the bloc’s climate policy while declaring their support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

French National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sought to rally voters at an event organised by Spain’s far-right Vox party in Madrid ahead of the EU’s parliamentary elections from June 6-9.

Analysts say the vote across the bloc’s 27 nations could see strong support for the far-right.

French presidential candidate Ms Le Pen said: “We are in the final stretch to make June 9 a day of liberation and hope.

Javier Milei
Argentina’s President Javier Milei caused controversy with his remarks about Spain’s Prime Minister and his wife (AP)

“We have three weeks left to convince our respective compatriots to go out and vote.”

Ms Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party has foundations in Benito Mussolini’s fascism, spoke in Spanish via video conference and called for young people to vote.

“You are the only possible future for Europe,” she told them.

The defence of the EU’s borders was another main theme of the last of two days of a meeting organised by Vox in an arena in the outskirts of the Spanish capital.

“We are not against human rights, but we want strong borders in Europe… because it is ours,” said Andre Ventura, leader of Chega, a party that won the third largest number of parliamentary seats in Portugal earlier this year.

“We cannot continue to have this massive influx of Islamic and Muslim immigrants into Europe,” he added.

Attendee at the rally
The ‘Europa Viva 24’ event was organised by the Vox party (AP)

Ms Meloni defended her country’s policy of reaching agreements with third countries to try to curb illegal immigration, while Ms Le Pen advocated for reform of the Schengen area – which allows free movement of people within most of the bloc’s borders – so that “Europe allows each country to choose who enters and who leaves its territory”.

Vox’s president, Santiago Abascal, called for unity among the far-right ahead of the European election.

He said: “In the face of globalism we must respond with a global alliance of patriots in defence of common sense, economic prosperity, security and freedom because we share the threat, and that leads us to solidarity.”

The vote will indicate whether the continental political drift will match the rightward swing seen across much of the globe from the Netherlands to Slovakia to Argentina.

Argentina’s fiery libertarian President, Javier Milei – who was welcomed like a star amidst chants of “Freedom” – used the spotlight to criticise Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s socialist Prime Minster, and his wife, something unthinkable for most heads of state visiting a historic ally.

Giorgia Meloni
Italian leader Giorgia Meloni also took part in the event via video (LaPresse/AP)

“They don’t know what type of society and country (socialism) can produce and what kind of people chained to power and what levels of abuse it can generate,” Mr Milei said in his speech, before weighing in on the corruption allegations against Mr Sanchez’s wife, Begona Gomez.

“Even if he has a corrupt wife, he gets dirty and takes five days to think about it,” Mr Milei said, referring to the time Mr Sanchez took considering whether to step down after the accusations came to light.

In response, the Spanish government demanded an apology from Mr Milei and said it was recalling its ambassador from Buenos Aires over the remarks, which foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares condemned as bringing “relations between Spain and Argentina to the most grave point in our recent history”.

“To hospitality and good faith, he responded with a frontal attack on our democracy, on our institutions and on Spain,” Mr Albares said.

Anti-fascist activists
Activists from Avaaz wearing masks of far right politicians urged Europeans to unite to defeat the far-right in upcoming EU elections (Avaaz/AP)

Over the course of Sunday’s event, supporters who packed the Palacio de Vistalegre arena cheered messages against the European Green Deal and in favour of farm workers, whose protests brought several cities in the continent to a standstill in recent months.

They also applauded every speaker’s message in solidarity with Israel in its devastating war against Hamas in Gaza.

Israel was represented at the meeting by its minister for diaspora affairs Amichai Chikli.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary and the former prime minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, also spoke from a video screen.

Meanwhile, hundreds of left-wing activists demonstrated against fascism in Madrid’s city centre.