Acting President appointed after Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash

Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash (Dia Images via AP, File) Iran's supreme leader has appointed Mohammad Mokhber as the country's acting President after a helicopter crash killed Ebrahim Raisi. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the announcement in a message of condolence he shared over President Raisi's death in the crash on Sunday. Mr Mokhber was Iran's first vice president. The helicopter wreckage was found on Monday in a mountainous area of north-western Iran. Khamenei also announced five days of mourning in his message.