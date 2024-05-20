Rodri believes Man City’s winning mentality sets them apart from their rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rodri believes Man City’s winning mentality sets them apart from their rivals

By Press Association
Rodri hailed Manchester City’s winning mentality after their latest title triumph (Martin Rickett/PA)
Rodri believes Manchester City’s winning mentality is what sets them apart from their rivals.

City became the first side to win four successive top-flight titles in the history of English football on Sunday as they pipped Arsenal to the Premier League crown by beating West Ham 3-1.

It was City’s ninth straight victory since a goalless draw with the Gunners at the end of March that left them in third place behind the Londoners and Liverpool.

Rodri feels it was City’s huge appetite for success – something they have proved time and time again during the eight years of Pep Guardiola’s managerial reign – that gave them the edge in a tight race.

The midfield linchpin said: “It’s the mentality. Of course we have the best players in the world and one of the best generations I’ve seen in English football and in Europe, but the mentality we’ve built – there’s no other way (to explain it) because there are lots of great players in every club.

“We’re so happy, we’re so excited with what we achieved, but the repercussions of what we’ve done, to change the history of the club, I think we will only realise in a few years.

“It’s the most special because nobody ever did this. We came from last season winning everything, but trying to build again, finding the hunger to win again, I think is the toughest thing in football.”

City went into their final game of the season at the Etihad Stadium with a two-point lead over Arsenal and knowing victory would clinch the title.

The party began early when their player of the season Phil Foden fired a shot into the top corner after less than two minutes and then doubled the advantage 16 minutes later.

Mohammed Kudus briefly dampened the mood with a stunning overhead kick but Rodri himself, last season’s Champions League final match-winner, settled any nerves by driving in City’s third just before the hour.

The Spain international, who has not lost a match all season, said: “We have the experience of all these years and we tried to stay calm.

“With the first goal of Phil, everything came, ‘OK, now we can start playing’. It gave us a lot of confidence.

“But at 2-1 we were one goal away from losing everything. It’s not easy to play in those situations.

“When I scored, I was like, ‘Yes, finally, we can go through the game’. It was great. We did it finally. It finishes in a good way.”

David Moyes
David Moyes was on the West Ham touchline for the final time (Martin Rickett/PA)

While City’s historic season is not yet over as they head to Wembley in the hope of becoming the first English side to win back-to-back domestic doubles, West Ham will look ahead with the appointment of a new manager.

David Moyes signed off following the game after four-and-a-half years in charge and feels he leaves the team in good shape.

The 61-year-old said: “I think there are a lot of things for the club to take forward and a lot of things we’ve made better and I hope it continues.

“I’ve said to the players in the dressing room, they have to keep it going. They’ve set some standards in the Premier League and let’s see if they can maintain it.”