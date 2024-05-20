Rodri believes Man City’s winning mentality sets them apart from their rivals

Rodri believes Manchester City’s winning mentality is what sets them apart from their rivals.

City became the first side to win four successive top-flight titles in the history of English football on Sunday as they pipped Arsenal to the Premier League crown by beating West Ham 3-1.

It was City’s ninth straight victory since a goalless draw with the Gunners at the end of March that left them in third place behind the Londoners and Liverpool.

Rodri feels it was City’s huge appetite for success – something they have proved time and time again during the eight years of Pep Guardiola’s managerial reign – that gave them the edge in a tight race.

The midfield linchpin said: “It’s the mentality. Of course we have the best players in the world and one of the best generations I’ve seen in English football and in Europe, but the mentality we’ve built – there’s no other way (to explain it) because there are lots of great players in every club.

“We’re so happy, we’re so excited with what we achieved, but the repercussions of what we’ve done, to change the history of the club, I think we will only realise in a few years.

“It’s the most special because nobody ever did this. We came from last season winning everything, but trying to build again, finding the hunger to win again, I think is the toughest thing in football.”

City went into their final game of the season at the Etihad Stadium with a two-point lead over Arsenal and knowing victory would clinch the title.

The party began early when their player of the season Phil Foden fired a shot into the top corner after less than two minutes and then doubled the advantage 16 minutes later.

Mohammed Kudus briefly dampened the mood with a stunning overhead kick but Rodri himself, last season’s Champions League final match-winner, settled any nerves by driving in City’s third just before the hour.

The Spain international, who has not lost a match all season, said: “We have the experience of all these years and we tried to stay calm.

“With the first goal of Phil, everything came, ‘OK, now we can start playing’. It gave us a lot of confidence.

“But at 2-1 we were one goal away from losing everything. It’s not easy to play in those situations.

“When I scored, I was like, ‘Yes, finally, we can go through the game’. It was great. We did it finally. It finishes in a good way.”

David Moyes was on the West Ham touchline for the final time (Martin Rickett/PA)

While City’s historic season is not yet over as they head to Wembley in the hope of becoming the first English side to win back-to-back domestic doubles, West Ham will look ahead with the appointment of a new manager.

David Moyes signed off following the game after four-and-a-half years in charge and feels he leaves the team in good shape.

The 61-year-old said: “I think there are a lot of things for the club to take forward and a lot of things we’ve made better and I hope it continues.

“I’ve said to the players in the dressing room, they have to keep it going. They’ve set some standards in the Premier League and let’s see if they can maintain it.”