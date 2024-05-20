Court rules former South African leader Jacob Zuma cannot stand in election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Court rules former South African leader Jacob Zuma cannot stand in election

By Press Association
Former South African president Jacob Zuma cannot stand in forthcoming elections (AP)
Former South African president Jacob Zuma cannot stand in forthcoming elections (AP)

South Africa’s highest court has ruled that former president Jacob Zuma is not allowed to stand as a candidate for parliament in a national election next week because of a previous criminal conviction.

The constitutional court’s decision will likely increase political tensions ahead of the pivotal vote.

The court said that a section of the constitution disqualifying people from standing for office if they have been sentenced to more than 12 months in prison without the option of a fine does apply to the 82-year-old Mr Zuma.

He was sentenced to 15 months in prison in 2021 by the constitutional court for contempt of court for refusing to testify at a judicial inquiry into government corruption.

Jacob Zuma
Mr Zuma’s MK party is expected to erode support for the ANC (AP)

The case over whether that sentence disqualified Mr Zuma from the election came about because he had no option to appeal against the ruling by the apex court that sent him to prison.

Mr Zuma was South African president from 2009-2018, but resigned under a cloud of corruption allegations.

He made a return to politics last year with a new party and has been fiercely critical of the ruling African National Congress party he once led.

The election is expected to be the toughest test for the ANC, which has been in government for 30 years since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule.

Jacob Zuma
Mr Zuma remains popular in some parts of South Africa (AP)

The ruling party is in danger of losing its majority for the first time, which would likely force Africa’s most advanced economy into a national coalition government.

Mr Zuma’s new MK Party is expected to erode some of the ANC’s vote due to the former leader’s popularity in some parts of the country of 62 million.

He was also in line to make a contentious return to parliament six years after being forced to step down as president by the ANC he led because of allegations that there was widespread government graft during his time in office.

Mr Zuma has also been charged with corruption in a separate case and is expected to go on trial next April. He has pleaded not guilty.