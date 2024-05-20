Andre Onana promises Man United will ‘fight until the end’ in FA Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Andre Onana promises Man United will ‘fight until the end’ in FA Cup final

By Press Association
Goalkeeper Andre Onana helped Manchester United end a dismal Premier League season with a win (Steven Paston/PA)
Goalkeeper Andre Onana helped Manchester United end a dismal Premier League season with a win (Steven Paston/PA)

Goalkeeper Andre Onana insists Manchester United “will fight until the end” to secure FA Cup glory against Manchester City following the club’s worst Premier League season.

United warmed up for Wembley by signing off a miserable top-flight campaign in victorious fashion thanks to Sunday’s 2-0 success away to Brighton.

Yet late goals from Diogo Dalot and Rasmus Hojlund at the Amex Stadium were insufficient to prevent Erik ten Hag’s side ending eighth – the club’s lowest finish since coming 13th under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1990.

Qualification for Europe next term now relies on defeating neighbours City on Saturday at the national stadium and Onana is determined to end his first Old Trafford campaign on a high and reward United’s fans.

“It’s been a difficult season for them and for us,” the 28-year-old told MUTV.

“We must win this for them because they travel a lot of kilometres to support us and we feel them.

“They are always behind us when we are down so from here we can only thank them for all of their support this year.

“For me, it was difficult at the start and they were behind me so I’m very thankful to them.

“Let’s end on Saturday at Wembley, we will be there and we will fight until the end.”

A series of injury setbacks, notably in defence, have contributed to a dismal second season under manager Ten Hag.

But United’s fitness issues have eased ahead of a repeat of last season’s FA Cup final, which City won 2-1.

Against the Seagulls, centre-back Lisandro Martinez made his first start since February, while Raphael Varane returned to action for the first time in more than six weeks as a substitute.

“They are very important players for us and we are happy when we see them on the pitch,” said Onana, who made a crucial early save from Brighton defender Valentin Barco on the south coast.

“Much more are already starting to train so hopefully we will be all together at Wembley on Saturday because we need everyone.

“We need all our players, we need our fans because it’s going to be a really difficult game.”