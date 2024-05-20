Taiwan’s new President urges China to stop military intimidation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taiwan’s new President urges China to stop military intimidation

By Press Association
Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te struck a relatively conciliatory tone over China in his inauguration speech (AP)
Taiwan’s new President Lai Ching-te has said in his inauguration speech that he wants peace with China and urged it to stop its military threats and intimidation.

After being sworn in, Mr Lai said: “I hope that China will face the reality of (Taiwan)’s existence, respect the choices of the people of Taiwan, and in good faith, choose dialogue over confrontation.”

Mr Lai pledged to “neither yield (to) nor provoke” Beijing, and said he sought peace in relations with China.

Helicopters carry flag
Helicopters fly over with Taiwan National flag during the inauguration celebration (AP)

But he emphasised the island democracy is determined to defend itself “in the face of the many threats and attempts at infiltration from China”.

Mr Lai’s party, the Democratic Progressive Party, does not seek independence from China but maintains that Taiwan is already a sovereign nation. China claims the self-governing island as part of its territory.

The Chinese office in charge of Taiwan affairs criticised Mr Lai’s speech as promoting “the fallacy of separatism”, inciting confrontation and relying on foreign forces to seek independence.

Taiwan President
Taiwan’s former president Tsai Ing-wen (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan affairs office of China’s state council, said: “We will never tolerate or condone any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities.

“No matter how the situation on the island changes, no matter who is in power, it cannot change the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China … and cannot stop the historical trend of the motherland’s eventual reunification.

The Chinese ministry of commerce also announced sanctions against Boeing and two other defence companies for arms sales to Taiwan.

Inauguration ceremony
Dancers perform during the inauguration ceremony (AP)

Mr Lai, 64, takes over from Tsai Ing-wen, who led Taiwan through eight years of economic and social development despite the Covid-19 pandemic and China’s escalating military threats.

Beijing views Taiwan as a renegade province and has been upping its threats to annex it by force if necessary.

Mr Lai is seen as inheriting Ms Tsai’s progressive policies, including universal health care, backing for higher education and support for minority groups, including making Taiwan the first place in Asia to recognise same-sex marriages.

Taiwanese leaders
Mr Lai with vice president Hsiao Bi-khim (AP)

In his inauguration speech, Mr Lai pledged to bolster Taiwan’s social safety net and help the island advance in fields such as artificial intelligence and green energy.

Mr Lai, who was vice president during Ms Tsai’s second term, came across as more of a firebrand earlier in his career.

In 2017, he described himself as a “pragmatic worker for Taiwan’s independence”, drawing a rebuke from Beijing.

Taiwan New President
Taiwan’s new president Lai Ching-te waves to invited guests as he attends a welcome reception for delegations to the inauguration ceremony (Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP)

He has since softened his stance and now supports maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and the possibility of talks with Beijing.

Thousands of people gathered in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei for the inauguration ceremony.

Donning white celebratory hats, they watched the swearing-in on large screens, followed by a military march and colourful performances featuring folk dancers, opera performers and rappers. Military helicopters flew in formation, carrying Taiwan’s flag.

Mr Lai accepted congratulations from fellow politicians and delegations from the 12 nations that maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, as well as politicians from the US, Japan and various European states.

People gather to watch speech
People gather to watch monitor screens showing new President Lai Ching-te delivering his speech (Taipei News Photographer via AP)

Mr Lai, also known by his English name William, has vowed to continue his predecessor’s push to maintain stability with China while beefing up Taiwan’s security through imports of military equipment from close partner the US, the expansion of the defence industry with the manufacture of submarines and aircraft, and the reinforcing of regional partnerships with unofficial allies such as America, Japan, South Korea and the Philippines.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken congratulated Mr Lai on his inauguration, saying: “We look forward to working with President Lai and across Taiwan’s political spectrum to advance our shared interests and values, deepen our longstanding unofficial relationship, and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

The US does not formally recognise Taiwan as a country but is bound by its own laws to provide the island with the means to defend itself.