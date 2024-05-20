Slow down of justice system is because of budget allocation, says Long

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK & World

Slow down of justice system is because of budget allocation, says Long

By Press Association
Long blames court delays on budget allocation (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)
Northern Ireland’s justice minister has suggested that the region’s criminal justice system is set to slow down due to the budget allocation her department received.

Naomi Long made the warning about the system, which is already criticised in terms of the length of time it takes for cases to complete, during question time in the Stormont Assembly.

Last August, the department of justice figures indicated a 206-day average in 2022-23 terms of the time for a case to be dealt with at all courts. For the Crown Court this average time increased to 561 days, while there was a backlog across the system from the coronavirus pandemic.

Departments were handed their budget allocations last month as Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald said none would receive the level of funding it has bid for due to demand outstripping what was available to allocate.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Long’s department has responsibility for policing, courts and prisons.

She told MLAs on Monday that there had been “no recognition” of the 35% increase in prisoner numbers in the last three years, police officer numbers being at an all-time low, a 30% increase in legal aid costs and backlogs in the courts.

Ms Long said her department is also contending with inflationary cost rises as well as the cost of delivering pay awards to workers.

“I’m very conscious of the limited funding that the executive had available to allocate, however, whilst the additional £95 million of funding is welcome, it still leaves my department facing pressures of £351 million in 2024/25.

“The severity of the financial position for justice is exacerbated by the compound effects of historic underfunding compared to need for Northern Ireland and the demand layered structure of the majority of services delivered by justice organisations.”

Ms Long said there is a question around whether the pressures can be managed.

“Difficult decisions on prioritisation and service provision will be required as the department will have to manage these pressures in order to live within the budget allocation,” she said.

“Given the challenging budgetary position, there will inevitably be a detrimental impact on the ability to continue to fund all the services we currently deliver,” she said.

“It will inevitably result in the slowing down of the justice system and whilst that is regrettable and damaging to our citizens, it is unavoidable given the scale of financial pressures.

“However, more concerning, it will without doubt increase the risk of a catastrophic failure of the system, compromising our ability to preserve life, protect the public and keep people safe, and it is around that that I am making my priorities.”