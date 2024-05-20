Taxi drivers contacted as part of missing person inquiry

More than 1,000 taxi drivers have been contacted by detectives searching for a man who has not been seen for over two months after disappearing while on a night out with friends.

Jack O’Sullivan, 23, was last seen at around 3.15am on March 2 in the area of Brunel Lock Road and Brunel Way in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police hope taxi drivers using the Cumberland Basin network around the time Mr O’Sullivan was last seen may have dashcam or eyewitness information.

Detectives are also appealing for a dog walker who was seen in the early hours of that Saturday morning to get in touch as they could be a potential witness.

The last confirmed sighting of Mr O’Sullivan was at 3.13am as he walks onto the grassed area at the junction of Brunel Lock Way and Brunel Way.

There are two further sightings which are likely to be Mr O’Sullivan, which were on the Plimsoll Bridge at around 3.25am heading back in the direction of the city centre, and on the Bennett Way slip road on the northern side of the river at around 3.38am.

Detective Inspector Jason Chidgey, who is leading the investigation, said: “We hope this renewed focus on drivers or motorists using the road system around Hotwells and the Cumberland Basin on the morning of Saturday March 2 will yield more potential footage which can help us provide answers to Jack’s family about what happened to him.

“We know there were a significant number of vehicles in the area during this time and we’ve previously appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward – with a particular focus on the area of Brunel Way, Brunel Lock Road, Junction Swing Bridge, Plimsoll Swing Bridge or the Portway, anytime between 2.45am and 4am on Saturday March 2. We’re also still appealing for any mobile phone or doorbell footage.

Jack O’Sullivan has been missing since March 2 which police say is ‘out of character’ for the 23-year-old (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

“Our thoughts are very much with Jack’s family who are going through an unimaginable ordeal, and we’re committed to supporting them in any way we can.

“To date, we have reviewed and re-reviewed more than 100 hours’ worth of CCTV footage, as well as carrying out extensive land and river searches, involving the dog and mounted section, specialist diver teams using sonar technology, the National Police Air Service, and a specialist review team.

“We’ve sought and continue to seek independent advice from a range of experts to try and identify any lines of inquiry we still need to progress.”

Mr O’Sullivan is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short, brown hair.

He was wearing a quilted green/brown Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos and brown leather trainers with white soles.