Flowers left on banks of the Tyne close to where 14-year-old boy died

By Press Association
Flowers are left on the bank of the River Tyne at Ovingham, Northumberland (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
Flowers are left on the bank of the River Tyne at Ovingham, Northumberland (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Flowers have been laid close to where a 14-year-old boy died after getting into difficulty in the river Tyne.

A nearby tree which used to overhang the river at Ovingham, Northumberland, and which had a rope attached to it, has been cut down.

No card was left with the red and white roses placed on a path on the north side of the river.

The 14-year-old died after getting into difficulty and a 13-year-old was left in a critical condition following an incident at about 3.30pm on Saturday.

Ovingham death
A tree which used to overhang the river has been cut down (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Emergency services were immediately deployed and the surviving boy was rescued from the water.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was later found in the water following a search and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The parents of both boys are being supported by specially-trained officers, police said.

It is not the first time a teenage boy has died in that area of the River Tyne.

Robert Hattersley, 13, from Crawcrook, died after getting into trouble in the river at Ovingham on July 17 2022.

“It brought back memories about what happened to our son, or what we went through,” his father Carl said.

A sign on the opposite Prudhoe side of the River Tyne at Ovingham
A sign on the opposite Prudhoe side of the River Tyne at Ovingham (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

“We want to send our condolences to the family that have lost their young lad, to give them our love and support.”

Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS), which attended the scene along with police, paramedics and mountain rescue teams, offered safety advice.

Area manager Joe Haustead said: “It is difficult in these circumstances to find the right way to offer water safety advice, but doing so could prevent another tragedy from taking place.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic incident and unfortunately it underlines the very real dangers presented by rivers and the sea.

“The water may look calm on the surface, but there can be strong undercurrents that could pull even a strong swimmer under the water.

“Even when the weather feels very hot, the water may feel warm on the surface, but just a few feet below the surface it can be icy cold – affecting the stamina and strength of even strong swimmers.”