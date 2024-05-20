Step and time-based exercise targets are equally beneficial for health – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Step and time-based exercise targets are equally beneficial for health – study

By Press Association
Physical activity reduces the risk of illness and infection (Steve Parsons/PA)
Step-based and time-based exercise are equally beneficial for heart health and living longer, research suggests.

The findings suggest that whether someone chooses a time or step goal may not be as important as choosing a goal that suits them.

Researchers argue that the study highlights the importance of step-based targets being added to guidelines.

Physical activity reduces the risk of illness and infection, and promotes long life, and the NHS recommends that adults should do some type of physical activity every day.

It suggests that adults aged 19 to 65 should do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity a week.

But with more and more people able to track the number of steps they take each day, through a mobile phone, smart watch or similar device, researchers from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) in Massachusetts, US, wanted to look at how time-based goals stack up against step-based ones.

They found that higher levels of physical activity – whether assessed as step counts or time in moderate-to-vigorous activity – were associated with large risk reductions in death or cardiovascular disease.

The most active quarter of women in the study had 30% to 40% risk reductions compared with the least active quarter.

People in the top three most active groups outlived those in the bottom group by an average of 2.22 and 2.36 months respectively, based on time and step-based measurements.

According to the findings, this was the case regardless of differences in body mass index (BMI).

A man jogging
More and more people are able to track the number of steps they take each day, through a mobile phone, smart watch or similar device (PA)

Lead author Rikuta Hamaya, a researcher in the Division of Preventive Medicine at BWH, explained that both methods for measuring activity have advantages and disadvantages.

For example, step counts may not account for differences in fitness levels – if a 20-year-old and 80-year-old both walk for 30 minutes at moderate intensity, their step counts may differ.

However, steps are straightforward to measure and less subject to interpretation compared with exercise intensity.

Additionally, steps pick up on the movements of everyday life, not just exercise, and these kinds of daily life activities likely are those carried out by older individuals.

Dr Hamaya said: “For some, especially for younger individuals, exercise may involve activities like tennis, soccer, walking, or jogging, all of which can be easily tracked with steps.

“However, for others, it may consist of bike rides or swimming, where monitoring the duration of exercise is simpler.

“That’s why it’s important for physical activity guidelines to offer multiple ways to reach goals.

“Movement looks different for everyone, and nearly all forms of movement are beneficial to our health.”

For the new study, published in Jama Internal Medicine, researchers collected data from 14,399 healthy women who took part in the Women’s Health Study.

Between 2011 and 2015, women aged 62 years and older were asked to wear devices for seven consecutive days to record their physical activity levels.

While wearing the devices, the women in the study took part in an average of 62 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity per week and accumulated an average of 5,183 steps per day.

Over an average follow-up of nine years, some 9% had died and around 4% had developed heart disease.

Those who did the most physical activity had the greatest reduction in risk of death or cardiovascular disease.

Senior author I-Min Lee, MBBS, ScD, an epidemiologist in the Division of Preventive Medicine at BWH, said: “The next federal physical activity guidelines are planned for 2028.

“Our findings further establish the importance of adding step-based targets, in order to accommodate flexibility of goals that work for individuals with differing preferences, abilities and lifestyles.”