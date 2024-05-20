Camilla makes Bridgerton admission during Chelsea Flower Show royal visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Camilla makes Bridgerton admission during Chelsea Flower Show royal visit

By Press Association
The Queen during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Adrian Dennis/PA)
The Queen admitted she had watched Bridgerton as she toured a garden inspired by the television show during a royal visit to the Chelsea Flower Show with the King.

Camilla said “I watched the first lot” during her visit to a garden based on the Penelope Featherington character from the hit Netflix Regency-era show.

The royal couple were accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as they visited the world-famous Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show on a sunny Monday afternoon in London.

Charles said “there’s nothing more fun than eating the things you’ve grown” as he toured the show’s first “no adults allowed” garden with Camilla.

The royal couple both received a badge from children from Sulivan Primary School in London who helped design the garden – with Charles being given a “King of the Compost” one and Camilla receiving a badge which called her “Queen of the Bees”.

The King joked “quite right” after being presented with his badge.

Charles, wearing a navy blue suit with a flower on his lapel, said to the children at the garden: “There’s nothing more fun than eating the things you’ve grown.”

He added: “It makes such a difference. It tastes so much better.”

Royal visit to Chelsea Flower Show
The King and Queen meet with pupils of the Sulivan Primary school as they visit the No Adults Allowed Garden (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The “RHS No Adults Allowed Garden”, designed by Harry Holding and children from Sulivan Primary School, includes a journey through a landscape of lush woodland, meadows and a wetland with heightened colour and oversized bog plants.

Adults can tour the garden if they pledge to do one of three things – either plant a tree, donate to the RHS Campaign for School Gardening or find a flower that starts with the first letter of their name.

The Queen, wearing a blue dress, presented the children with a bouquet of camellias to permit the royal couple’s entry into the garden.

At the Highgrove Gardens exhibit, Charles spoke to Alan Titchmarsh who presented the King with a leaf-shaped gift from Dame Judi Dench – who was among the notable figures to visit the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday before it opens to the public on Tuesday.

The King was also shown woven versions at the exhibit of the royal couple’s jack russell Terriers, named Beth and Bluebell.

Charles, the new patron of the RHS, and Camilla went ahead with the annual royal visit as the King continues with a flurry of public duties while he undergoes treatment for cancer.

On arrival, members of the royal family were greeted by RHS president Keith Weed, before touring 10 gardens individually.

The final garden the couple visited was the Addleshaw Goddard Junglette Balcony Garden, where hardy tropical planting has been used to mirror the structural layers of a jungle.

Charles also visited the Moroto no IE Garden, designed by Kazuyuki Ishihara, which features vibrant acers and a tumbling waterfall to “blend the beauty of the natural world with the practicalities of family life”.

The King has a long-standing relationship with the RHS, regularly attending the Chelsea Flower Show alongside Camilla.

He succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II as the RHS’s patron, a role she held for 70 years, after a review of royal patronages following her death.

Established in 1913 on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, the flower show has become one of the world’s leading showcases for horticultural excellence, attracting around 168,000 visitors each year and exhibitors from across the globe.

The show – which includes gardens, nurseries, floristry, educational displays and trade stands – has grown from 244 exhibitors in 1913 to more than 500 today.