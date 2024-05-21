Jason Momoa confirms blossoming relationship with actress Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa has confirmed he is in a new relationship with Puerto Rican actress Adria Arjona.

The Aquaman and Game Of Thrones star, 44, shared photographs from a recent trip to Japan on Instagram, including a group picture in a restaurant where he can be seen cuddling Arjona.

The 32-year-old actress also appeared by Momoa’s side in a picture that showed their hair blowing in the wind as they smiled.

Arjona reposted the photograph to her Instagram story, adding red heart emojis.

It comes months after US actress Lisa Bonet officially filed for divorce from Momoa.

Bonet, whose real name is Lilakoi Moon, cited “irreconcilable differences” in the court documents filed in January – almost two years after announcing their separation on Instagram.

The petition suggested the former couple had agreed on how to split their assets and will share custody of their two children.

The pair met in 2005 but did not get married until October 7 2017.

Momoa became a household name following his role as Khal Drogo in the hit HBO series Game Of Thrones.

He also recently starred in sci-fi blockbuster Dune alongside Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, as well as the 2023 sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.