Biden rejects International Criminal Court warrant request for Israeli leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Biden rejects International Criminal Court warrant request for Israeli leaders

By Press Association
US President Joe Biden (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
US President Joe Biden (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

US President Joe Biden has rejected an application from the world’s top war crimes court for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant do not face imminent arrest, but the announcement by the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor was a symbolic blow that deepened Israel’s isolation over the war in Gaza.

Karim Khan accused Mr Netanyahu, Mr Gallant and three Hamas leaders — Yehya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh — of war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Mr Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders condemned the move as disgraceful and antisemitic. Mr Biden lambasted the prosecutor and supported Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas.

Speaking at a White House event for Jewish American Heritage Month, Mr Biden said the effort to arrestIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ohad Zwigenberg, AP Pool)[/caption]

Israel is not a member of the court, so even if the arrest warrants are issued, Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant do not face any immediate risk of prosecution. But the threat of arrest could make it difficult for the Israeli leaders to travel abroad.

Mr Netanyahu called the prosecutor’s accusations against him a “disgrace” and an attack on the Israeli military and all of Israel. He vowed to press ahead with Israel’s war against Hamas.

Hamas also denounced the ICC prosecutor’s actions, saying the request to arrest its leaders “equates the victim with the executioner”.

Mr Netanyahu has come under heavy pressure at home to end the war. Thousands of Israelis have joined weekly demonstrations calling on the government to reach a deal to bring home Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity, fearing that time is running out.

In recent days, the two other members of his war Cabinet, Mr Gallant and Benny Gantz, have threatened to resign if Mr Netanyahu does not spell out a clear post-war vision for Gaza.

But on Monday, Mr Netanyahu received wall-to-wall support as politicians across the spectrum condemned the ICC prosecutor’s move. They included Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, and his two main political rivals, Mr Gantz and opposition leader Yair Lapid.

It is unclear what effect Mr Khan’s move will have on Mr Netanyahu’s public standing.

The possibility of an arrest warrant could give him a boost as Israelis rally behind the flag, but his opponents could also blame him for bringing a diplomatic catastrophe on the country.