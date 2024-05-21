Toni Kroos to end playing career following Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toni Kroos to end playing career following Euro 2024

By Press Association
Toni Kroos will retire after Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)
Toni Kroos will retire after Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)

Real Madrid and Germany midfielder Toni Kroos has announced he will retire after this summer’s European Championship.

The 34-year-old is to hang up his boots after a trophy-laden decade at the Bernabeu.

He wrote on Instagram: “July 17th, 2014 – the day of my presentation at Real Madrid, the day that changed my life. My life as a footballer – but especially as a person.

“It was the start of a new chapter at the biggest club in the world. After 10 years, at the end of the season this chapter comes to an end.

“At the same time this decision means that my career as an active footballer will end this summer after the Euro championship.

“As I have always said: Real Madrid is and will be my last club. I am happy and proud, that in my mind I found the right timing for my decision and that I could choose it by my own.

“My ambition was always to finish my career at the peak of my performance level.”

Soccer – FIFA World Cup 2014 – Semi Final – Brazil v Germany – Estadio Mineirao
Toni Kroos was a World Cup winner with Germany in 2014 (Mike Egerton/PA)

There were reports in Spain that Kroos would be offered a new contract, along with fellow veteran Luka Modric.

But the 2014 World Cup-winner, who came out of international retirement to play at Euro 2024 in his home country, has instead decided to call time on his career after the tournament.

Signed from Bayern Munich, Kroos made 463 appearances for Real and won 22 trophies including four Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups and four La Liga titles.

Real president Florentino Perez said in a club statement: “Toni Kroos is one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid and this club is and will always be his home.”