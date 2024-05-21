Widow ‘overwhelmed’ at Infected Blood Inquiry’s special tribute to husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Widow ‘overwhelmed’ at Infected Blood Inquiry’s special tribute to husband

By Press Association
Victims and campaigners outside Central Hall in Westminster, London, after the publication of the Infected Blood Inquiry report (Jeff Moore/PA)
The widow of a man who died five weeks before the Infected Blood Inquiry concluded has expressed her sadness that her husband was unable to read the final report into the scandal.

Inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff paid special tribute to Perry Evans who was given contaminated blood products while having treatment for haemophilia.

His widow said the tribute was “overwhelming”.

Mr Evans was given two to three years to live when he was diagnosed with HIV in 1985 but survived and gave evidence to the inquiry in 2019.

He married his wife Heather in 1988.

Mrs Evans said the couple only imagined they would have a short time together but they were married for 36 years.

She said she was “sad” her husband didn’t live to see the final report of the inquiry – which found authorities had exposed victims to unacceptable risks and covered up the scandal.

It has widely been described as the biggest treatment disaster in NHS history.

Sir Brian paid tribute to Mr Evans in his concluding remarks on Monday.

Sir Brian Langstaff at Central Hall Westminster London speaking to the audience following the publication of his report
There was a collective sigh in the audience as he told members of the infected blood community about Mr Evans’ death.

Sir Brian said of Mr Evans: “He survived but was diagnosed with an HIV-related cancer in 2002.

“He survived but was in a coma for 10 days in 2008 and wasn’t expected to live.

“He survived, although with a range of health problems associated with HIV and hepatitis C and the treatments he had received.

“But very sadly Perry died exactly five weeks ago. His wife Heather is here today.”

Mrs Evans said that she put a picture of her husband on the seat beside her.

Chairman of the infected blood inquiry Sir Brian Langstaff with victims and campaigners outside Central Hall in Westminster, London, after the publication of the Inquiry report
Sir Brian Langstaff with victims and campaigners outside Central Hall, Westminster after the publication of the Inquiry report (Jeff Moore/PA)

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It was overwhelming.

“The whole day was beautifully conducted – an incredible culmination to all the work and all the campaigning that’s been done over decades.

“I started the day just so gutted that Perry was missing it. We actually had a picture of him and we put it on the seat next to us.

“And when Sir Brian mentioned Perry – and he only mentioned Perry, I did get a warning that it was going to be mentioned but I didn’t know it would only be Perry – that was completely overwhelming.

“That was really, really quite incredible and a huge privilege and we felt so honoured.”

She said that he was grateful for the publication of the report because it now “speaks for us”.

“It’s like a huge relief. I didn’t have to come home thinking ‘oh no, I’ve got to write to my MP. I’ve got to do this. I’m going to do that’. It’s all done.

“Everything is in that report and speaks so powerfully about all that we’ve gotten through and all that needs to happen now.”