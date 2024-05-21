Father denies manslaughter after three-year-old’s tractor death

A man has denied unlawfully killing his three-year-old son in a tractor incident.

On Tuesday, Neil Speakman, 38, of Bury, Greater Manchester, pleaded not guilty to gross negligence manslaughter after his son, Albie, was run over by a small tractor in the summer of 2022.

Albie suffered fatal injuries on a farm off Bentley Hall Road in the Tottington area of Bury at about 12.45pm on July 16.

Albie Speakman’s mother, Leah, said he was an ‘incredibly loving, affectionate and caring boy’ (Family Handout/PA)

Appearing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court, Speakman, of Bentley Hall Road, also denied that on July 16 as a self-employed person he failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the health and safety of Albie.

Speakman will face trial on January 14 2025.

He was bailed to attend a further case management hearing on December 2.

In a statement issued at the time of his death, Albie’s mother, Leah, said: “Albie was an incredibly loving, affectionate and caring boy who just wanted everyone to be happy.

“He was so sensitive and wanted everyone to be OK, especially the people that he loved.”