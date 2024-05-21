‘Defensive culture’ hindering timely patient safety investigations, MPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Defensive culture’ hindering timely patient safety investigations, MPs told

By Press Association
There have been calls for probes to be carried out by trained professionals (PA)
A culture of defensiveness, avoidance, complacency and denial in the health service is hindering patient safety issues being investigated in a timely manner, MPs have been told.

There have also been calls for probes to be carried out by trained professionals, rather than as an add-on to someone’s day job.

The comments were made in a Health and Social Care Committee evidence session as part of its probe into NHS leadership, performance and patient safety.

Miles Sibley, one of the founders of the Patient Experience Library, spoke about delays in patient safety issues being investigated.

He told MPs: “I can’t talk for inquiry processes, but in terms of the time it takes for these things to come to inquiries, I think partly it’s because of these cultures of avoidance and complacency and denial and cover-up. Foot dragging is a tactic.

“And when you read inquiry reports, you see examples of this all the way through, again, things like case notes being mysteriously lost. It’s a tactic.

“And you can go right to the start of this where people start to raise concerns and find that hitting a brick wall almost straight away.”

Dr Jayne Chidgey-Clark, National Guardian for Freedom to Speak Up at the National Guardian’s Office,  also told MPs she thought that in some cases, the decision to carry out an inquiry can take too long.

“I think the defensive culture can get in the way of people giving the evidence in a meaningful time.”

However, she added “we know the extreme pressure the NHS is under”, and that “can impede” on this.

Dr Chidgey-Clark said she read Sir Brian Langstaff’s 2,527-page report from the Infected Blood Inquiry, which explored the circumstances in which more than 30,000 people were infected with deadly viruses between the 1970s and early 1990s as they received blood transfusions or blood products while receiving NHS care, with “deep dismay”.

Sir Brian’s probe into what has been described as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS was ordered seven years ago by former prime minister Theresa May.

He concluded that deliberate attempts were made to conceal the disaster, including evidence of Whitehall officials destroying documents.

Dr Chidgey-Clark added: “There will be a potential to say: ‘Oh, that was back then’. But actually for the messages to the health service now around leadership and accountability, that message is for today because we’re seeing it time and time again.”

She also called for “timely investigations” to be carried out by “expert investigators who are trained in investigations”.

“Far too often investigations are done by people as an add-on to their day job who haven’t had the necessary training,” Dr Chidgey-Clark said.

Mr Sibley was asked if listening to every single patient story during a probe – rather than a representative number – could lead to delays in lessons being learned.

He said listening to “every single story” during an investigation is “actually necessary because people are hurt, harmed terribly”.

“If you look at things like pelvic mesh, life-changing injuries. If you look at deaths in maternity, people losing their babies and then encountering the further harms of cover-up and denial and all of that.

“I think people need to have ways to be heard.”

Dr Chidgey-Clark said it can be “too tempting” for bosses to box-tick in the face of many recommendations from inquiry reports.

“Having been a non-exec director in an NHS organisation as well, I know what it is like for boards faced with a plethora of recommendations out of all these reports, plus all the compliance issues,” she said.

“And it can be too tempting to focus on just ticking the box that ‘we’ve done that, we’ve dealt with it’, but not really getting under the hood of has behaviour changed at the frontline? Because that’s what needs to change.”

Dr Chidgey-Clark also expressed disappointment in the inconsistency of the implementation of Freedom to Speak Up Guardians, staff who support others in speaking out about issues.

The creation of the role was recommended by Sir Robert Francis in the Freedom to Speak Up review in 2015.

She said there is “some leeway” in how trusts implement the role, but the National Guardian’s Office does provide guidance.

“What we see is an absolute inconsistency, which is a big disappointment to me. And that inconsistency is a worry.

“Our office wasn’t set up to be a regulator. So we can’t absolutely dictate, however, we have best practice, and what I rely on is NHS England and CQC as the regulators to help enforce.”

Asked if there are enough NHS resources to allow guardians to do their role properly, Dr Chidgey-Clark replied it is “varied”.

“I very worryingly have heard of accounts from some guardians where they feel that when they’re delivering messages around themes that are hard for organisations to hear, that they feel they suffer detriment themselves, which is clearly unacceptable,” she added.