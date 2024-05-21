‘Parrot lizard’ dinosaur sheds light on how reptile scales became bird feathers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Parrot lizard’ dinosaur sheds light on how reptile scales became bird feathers

By Press Association
Studied dinosaur specimen under natural (upper half) and UV light (lower half) showing the orange-yellow fluorescence of the fossil skin (University College Cork/PA)

A feathered dinosaur with a parrot-like beak is helping shed new light on how reptile scales became bird feathers, according to scientists.

Psittacosaurus – a plant-eating creature about the size of a large dog – roamed the forests of China, Russia and Mongolia somewhere between 135 and 120 million years ago.

Palaeontologists have now discovered the creature, often known as the “parrot lizard”, had reptile-like skin in areas of the body without feathers.

The fossil skin under an electron microscope, showing mineralised cell layers (University College Cork/PA)

They said the findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, is helping unlock the mysteries of evolutionary transition from scales to feathers.

The researchers said they also discovered something unexpected – the dinosaur skin fossil they analysed was composed of silica, the same compound that is used to make glass.

Scientists at the University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland teamed up with experts in Nanjing University in China to analyse a fossil specimen of a juvenile Psittacosaurus unearthed in northeastern China.

Describing the fossil as a “hidden gem”, Dr Zixiao Yang, of UCC’s School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences and the first author on the study, said the preserved skin cannot be seen with the naked eye.

He said: “Only under UV (ultraviolet) light is the skin visible, in a striking orange-yellow glow.

“What is really surprising is the chemistry of the fossil skin. It is composed of silica – the same as glass.

“This type of preservation has never been found in vertebrate fossils.

“There are potentially many more fossils with hidden soft tissues awaiting discovery.”

Feathers are highly complex structures that require specific skin adaptations to help with feather growth, flight, and regulating body heat.

This makes feathered skin distinct from scaley, reptilian skin, the researchers said.

While feathers are thought to have evolved in dinosaurs, birds’ extinct ancestors, not much is known about the transition between the two skin types.

When the researchers analysed the samples from the Psittacosaurus fossil, it showed two layers of skin which strongly resembled that seen in living reptiles.

The team also found the preserved skin pigment to be consistent with that seen in the scales of reptiles, like crocodiles.

The researchers said their findings suggest Psittacosaurus’s skin had “zoned development”, with reptile-style scales in some areas – such as the torso – and bird-like skin with feathers in other areas – such as the tail.

Professor Maria McNamara, of UCC’s School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences and a senior author on the study, said: “The evolution of feathers from reptilian scales is one of the most profound yet poorly understood events in vertebrate evolution.

“While numerous fossils of feathers have been studied, fossil skin is much more rare.

“Our discovery suggests that soft, bird-like skin initially developed only in feathered regions of the body, while the rest of the skin was still scaly, like in modern reptiles.

“This zoned development would have maintained essential skin functions, such as protection against abrasion, dehydration and parasites.

“The first dinosaur to experiment with feathers could therefore survive and pass down the genes for feathers to their offspring.”