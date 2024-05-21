Boxer Sunny Edwards says thieves stole ‘prized’ world championship ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boxer Sunny Edwards says thieves stole ‘prized’ world championship ring

By Press Association
Sunny Edwards has said thieves stole his world championship ring (James Manning/PA)
Top British boxer Sunny Edwards has said thieves broke into his home and stole a “prized” ring awarded to him when he became a world champion.

Police were called at 2.13am on Monday to reports of a burglary at his house in the Greystones area of Sheffield.

Three men allegedly broke into the property and stole several valuable items, including a ring Edwards was awarded by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) after three defences of the flyweight world title he won in 2021.

Edwards, 28, who was not in the house at the time, said: “Sadly, thieves broke into my home and stole several personal possessions belonging to me last night, including my prized IBF ring which was awarded to me after I won my first world championship.

“The ring itself has no monetary value but it carries an untold amount of sentimental worth to me and my family as it represents all my years of hard graft and dedication inside and out of the boxing ring.

“It’s bad enough to have people steal from your own home but I will be content if the ring is safely returned to me.”

South Yorkshire Police said officers have been in contact with Edwards and are conducting inquiries.

The Londoner claimed the IBF flyweight world title with a unanimous points victory over South African Moruti Mthalane in April 2021.

In December, Edwards lost the belt to 24-year-old American Jesse Rodriguez in Arizona, his first professional defeat.