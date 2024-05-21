Dead subpostmasters’ convictions an ‘abuse of process’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dead subpostmasters’ convictions an ‘abuse of process’, court told

By Press Association
The ‘unfair prosecutions’ relied solely on records from Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system, a lawyer representing the Post Office said (Aaron Chown/PA)
Two dead subpostmasters’ convictions were an “abuse of process”, lawyers for the Post Office have told a court amid what is thought to be a legal first over how to clear their names.

Peter Huxham was jailed and Roderick Dundee given a community service order after their respective Horizon IT accounts showed unexplained shortfalls.

The “unfair prosecutions” relied solely on records from Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system, Simon Baker KC, representing the Post Office, told Southwark Crown Court – sitting at the Royal Courts of Justice.

The two men’s cases mark the first time the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which reviews suspected miscarriages of justice, has referred a Post Office conviction of a dead person to a crown court.

But no legislation expressly exists to let a crown court hear appeals from the magistrates’ court on behalf of a dead person.

Lawyers for the two men and the Post Office agreed that the convictions should be quashed, with Mrs Justice Farbey hearing legal submissions on whether the case should be heard at the High Court rather than at a crown court.

Tim Moloney KC, on behalf of Mr Huxham and Mr Dundee, said in written submissions: “They have already waited too long for the justice which is due to them from the respondent accepting its unjust treatment of them.”

He added that the “injustice” would not be removed if their convictions were quashed by the pending legislation to automatically exonerate hundreds of wrongfully convicted subpostmasters.

“Ministers have already stated publicly that there is a risk that the legislation will lead to the quashing of convictions of people who were guilty of the crimes of which they were convicted,” he said.

“Plainly, the quashing of a conviction by the pending legislation would be grossly inadequate in these clear Horizon cases.”

Unlike the scores of former subpostmasters who have had their cases considered by the Court of Appeal, Mr Huxham and Mr Dundee’s cases need to be considered at the crown court as they were convicted at magistrates’ courts.

Subpostmaster Mr Huxham was handed an eight-month prison sentence after he was convicted of fraud by false representation at Torquay Magistrates’ Court in March 2010.

The shortfall in his account was spotted on September 29 2009 and Mr Huxham told auditors that money had disappeared from his Post Office in Exeter.

The Royal Courts of Justice in London
The Southwark Crown Court hearing was held at the Royal Courts of Justice (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He had been paying back the funds shown to be missing on the Horizon IT system but as the costs spiralled he started to falsify the account records.

Mr Baker read a statement provided by the auditors in 2009 which said: “He (Mr Huxham) was adamant that he had not taken the money himself.

“The only possible explanation that he could think of was a member of staff that worked in that shop.”

Mr Baker added that “had (Mr) Huxham known about the flaws in the Horizon system then it’s unlikely that he would have suspected any theft”.

Mr Dundee was a subpostmaster in Cambridgeshire when auditors spotted a £12,375.52p shortfall in his account.

He admitted to three charges of false accounting in July 2005.

At the end of Tuesday’s hearing, Mrs Justice Farbey said she would give her decision at a later date “because of the complexity in this case, which I trust may have an effect on many cases”.