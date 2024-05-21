The Apprentice director thinks Donald Trump would not ‘dislike’ film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Apprentice director thinks Donald Trump would not ‘dislike’ film

By Press Association
Maria Bakalova, Ali Abbasi and Sebastian Stan attend ‘The Apprentice’ photocall during the 77th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)
The Apprentice director Ali Abbasi has said he thinks that former US President Donald Trump would not “dislike” his film about Trump’s real estate dealings in the 1980s.

The politician and businessman’s re-election campaign has called the movie “pure fiction” and vowed legal action following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

At a Cannes press conference, Abbasi, 43, was asked about the reaction by Mr Trump’s representatives.

He replied saying: “I don’t necessarily think that this is a movie that he would dislike. I don’t necessarily think he would like it.

77th Cannes Film Festival
Martin Donovan, Maria Bakalova, Ali Abbasi and Sebastian Stan attend “The Apprentice” photocall during the 77th Cannes Film Festival (Doug Peters/PA)

“I think he would be surprised, and I would be happy – I would offer him to go and meet him wherever he wants and talk about the context of the movie, have a screening, and have a chat afterwards.”

The movie is described as a “biographical film”, which “delves into Donald Trump’s younger years” and it portrays his relationship with lawyer Roy Cohn as he rose as a businessman in New York.

Captain American star Sebastian Stan portrays the famous business mogul in the film, while Succession actor Jeremy Strong plays Mr Cohn, who died in 1986 at the age of 59.

Reflecting on playing Mr Trump, Stan, 41, said: “It was a 24/7 emersion process of basically living with him, to some extent, in my headphones and on my phone and YouTube”, he said.

He later added: “I think there’s a lot to learn from the film.”

77th Cannes Film Festival
Maria Bakalova, Ali Abbasi, Sebastian Stan and Amy Baer attend the ‘The Apprentice’ premiere (Doug Peters/PA)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star Maria Bakalova, 27, plays Mr Trump’s former wife Ivana Trump and Tenet star Martin Donovan takes on the role of the politician’s father Fred Trump.

Bakalova said she fell in love with Ivana, who died in 2022 aged 73, during filming and described her as a “legend”.

“I feel grateful to have a chance to portray a character like Ivana because the more I got to know about her, the more I fell in love with her”, she said.

“She has been a woman that has been way too much ahead of her time, and it’s inspiring to see somebody pursuing their dreams/ambitions driven by the idea of just achieving it… I think she has been a legend.”

The film’s premiere unfolded while Mr Trump’s trial continues in New York.