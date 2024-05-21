‘Good weather for swimming’ as William welcomes guests to Palace garden party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Good weather for swimming’ as William welcomes guests to Palace garden party

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales uses an umbrella during the Sovereign’s Garden Party (Yui Mok/PA)
The Prince of Wales uses an umbrella during the Sovereign’s Garden Party (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prince of Wales has braved torrential downpours at a Buckingham Palace garden party and quipped it was “good weather for swimming”.

William was greeted by a sea of umbrellas when he hosted the summer event for his father, with the weather leaving some guests drenched and others sheltering in the tea tents.

Around 8,000 people were invited to one of the summer highlights of the royal calendar, including William’s cousins, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, with her husband Mike.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (Yui Mok/PA)

William left with a children’s book he pledged to read to Prince Louis at bedtime and a bag of freshly baked cookies from an RAF padre.

The prince, dressed in a top hat and morning suit, met Duchy of Cornwall tenant farmers Julie and Matthew Hall and let the husband and wife shelter under his umbrella.

Mrs Hall, from Bloomers Farm in north Dorset, said afterwards: “We’re farmers, we’re used to the rain, and when we left this morning Dorset was in sunshine. It’s all the seasons in one day sometimes.”

The Sovereign’s Garden Party
William (centre) speaks to guests (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

William met guests from a number of his patronages, Homewards, the homeless project he launched last year, and members of the military.

When the future king chatted to senior executives from Swim England, an organisation he supports as patron, he joked “good weather for swimming”.

The Tindalls spent much of their time chatting to members of the public waiting in the rain to catch a glimpse of the royals.

Zara Tindall during the Sovereign’s Garden Party
Zara Tindall during the Sovereign’s Garden Party (Yui Mok/PA)

Budding author Rowan Aderyn, part of William’s Homewards team in Newport, Gwent, handed the prince a self-penned children’s book, named after the homeless project, about a boy called Jack who finds himself without a home.

Taking the book, which the author said was one of only 10 copies, William said: “This is great, so inspirational. I’ll read this to Louis tonight at bedtime.”

Squadron Leader Chrissie Lacey, a padre serving at RAF Coningsby near Lincoln, who is famed for getting up early to bake for the base, handed William a bag of cookies after he asked if she had woken up at 5am.

The Sovereign’s Garden Party
William holds a book presented to him by a guest (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “I promise you that wasn’t a fishing expedition but I will take them all the same, this is amazing.”

William also said that Prince George would love to visit the base as he is a “potential pilot in the making”.

The minister said later: “I like to share the love around the station, so I bake cookies for the personnel, and I go out and give them away. It’s part of my ministry and it gives them a chance to stop, to pause and have a breather and talk and feel valued and appreciated.

“I got up at 4.30am to bake them, some have gone on to the station to be given away and I kept some aside for him.”