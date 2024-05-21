Trump campaign says it will begin accepting cryptocurrency contributions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump campaign says it will begin accepting cryptocurrency contributions

By Press Association
Donald Trump (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)
Donald Trump (Michael M. Santiago/Pool Photo via AP)

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has said it will begin accepting donations in cryptocurrency as part of an effort to build what it calls a “crypto army” leading up to Election Day.

The Trump campaign launched a fundraising page that allows “any federally permissible donor the ability to give” to its political committees using any crypto asset accepted through the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange.

The announcement promotes his message that he is a crypto-friendly candidate, and also appeals to a core group of young male voters who are increasingly likely to dabble in digital assets.

Cryptocurrencies are a digital asset that can be traded over the internet without relying on the global banking system.

Mr Trump’s campaign is accepting a range of popular cryptocurrencies that include Bitcoin, Ether and US Dollar Coin, and also the low-value coins that tend to be popular with internet personalities like Shiba Inu Coin and Dogecoin.

Billionaire Elon Musk, most notably, is considered a fan of the latter two, traded on markets as DOGE and SHIB.

It is not clear whether the Trump campaign will hold on to the crypto or will immediately sell it, and what sort of fees it may pay to liquidate.

While the campaign says it plans to follow US election laws, the anonymous nature of cryptocurrencies can make it tricky to confirm the funds are coming from who they say they are.

Mr Trump has already received millions in cryptocurrency personally through his Trump Digital Trading Cards non-fungible token projects and his Maga coin, released last August.

Julia Krieger, a spokeswoman for Coinbase, told the Associated Press that “crypto is non-partisan and moves money forward because it’s cheaper and faster”, adding that the Coinbase platform is open to all candidates this election season.

While some states do not allow cryptocurrency donations in state races under existing campaign finance laws, the Federal Election Commission does allow committees to receive Bitcoin as contributions.

A 2014 advisory opinion issued by the commission concluded that Bitcoin is “money or anything of value” within the meaning of the law and political committees should value the contribution based on the market value of Bitcoin at the time the contribution is received.

The presidential campaign for independent candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr accepts Bitcoin donations.

In conventional money, Mr Biden and the Democratic National Committee said on Monday that they raised more than 51 million dollars in April, falling well short of the 76 million dollars that Mr Trump and the Republican Party reported.