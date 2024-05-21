15-year-old girl playing in Subbuteo World Cup says game has ‘come back to life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

15-year-old girl playing in Subbuteo World Cup says game has ‘come back to life’

By Press Association
Ruby Matthews is competing in the Subbuteo World Cup this year (Simon Jacobs/PA)
Ruby Matthews is competing in the Subbuteo World Cup this year (Simon Jacobs/PA)

A 15-year-old Subbuteo player competing in the game’s world cup this year has said it has been great to see tabletop football “come back to life”.

Ruby Matthews, from Flintshire, Wales, loves the game which reached the height of its popularity in the 1970s and 1980s but experienced a resurgence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Players use miniature models of footballers on rounded bases to score goals by flicking a ball around a green table marked out to look like a pitch.

Ruby Matthews from Flintshire, Wales, plays the tabletop game in which players use miniature footballers to flick a ball around a table (Simon Jacobs/PA)

Ruby told the PA news agency: “It’s basically like football, but obviously with figures and then tactically, it’s quite similar to maybe chess.”

Ruby was introduced to Subbuteo by her father when she was seven.

She said: “He played it when he was younger and he wanted to get back into it, so we started playing together and then it sort of just developed from there.”

Ruby represented England in the 2022 World Cup in Rome and competed at the European Championships in Gibraltar last year.

The student is hoping to bring home gold in the under-16 category at the biannual Subbuteo World Cup in September, which will be hosted for the first time in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, where the game was invented in 1946.

Ruby said of her World Cup preparations: “Obviously, I’m nervous and it’s sort of a stressful time but at the same time, I play Subbuteo because I enjoy it and I’m just going to go ahead and have fun and then see how I do.

Ruby said Subbuteo has strengthened her bond with her father (Simon Jacobs/PA)

“Me and my dad have started playing more because it’s building up to the world cup and when we get a bit closer I’ll do training, like shot practice, so when I have a shot I feel more comfortable and I know I can score.”

The England team will compete in six categories – under-12s, under-16s, under-20s, open veteran, and ladies individual and team events – and all are hoping to beat reigning champions, Italy.

Ruby said Subbuteo has strengthened her bond with her father: “Since we started playing, we’ve definitely got closer because we’ve travelled a lot together and it’s been a great way to be together.”

Subbuteo experienced a surge in popularity during the pandemic, with the number of teams known to be playing regularly in the UK growing from four to more than 50.

Ruby practises with fellow Subbuteo player Elliott Bellefontaine (Simon Jacobs/PA)

“I think it’s really good that the game has come back to life, so to speak, and to get more people involved,” Ruby said.

“I think it’s always been quite a struggle for young people to be involved but there is slowly a few more youth coming into the game.”

Weetabix has partnered with the English Subbuteo Association to support Ruby and her teammates in their quest for gold.

Ruby said: “I will play over two days, so obviously I am stood up for a lot of hours and I’ve got to stay focused and having Weetabix will help me keep that focus and aim to bring the gold home.”

For a chance to get the Weetabix Advantage, nominate yourself or someone you know at weetabix.co.uk/bix-by-bix before June 5.