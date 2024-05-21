Protect British nature, do not buy rhododendron ponticum, gardeners urged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Protect British nature, do not buy rhododendron ponticum, gardeners urged

By Press Association
Rhododendrons crowd out native plants in the wild (Caz Austen/PA)
Rhododendrons crowd out native plants in the wild (Caz Austen/PA)

Gardeners are being urged not to buy rhododendrons this spring, as conservationists warn it can spread tree diseases and harm native wildlife.

The Woodland Trust said rhododendron ponticum is an invasive species which can spread fast and crowd out native plants in woods, particularly threatening the UK’s rare temperate rainforests, and costing millions to tackle.

Imported rhododendrons can also arrive with the deadly disease Phytophthora ramorum, which can be fatal to more than 150 plant species and has led to the large scale felling of infected larch plantations.

Close up of rhododendron flowers with woodland behind
Rhododendron ponticum has beautiful flowers but causes damage in woodlands (Robert Read/PA)

The charity said it had spent £360,000 over the past year on invasive plant control, including removing rhododendrons, while it pointed to one study which put the overall price tag from the plant at £6.2 million.

The popular garden plant, which produces trusses of purple flowers in spring, is listed in law as a non-native invasive species, prohibiting people from planting it in the wild but not preventing its sale or growing in gardens.

Rebecca Gosling, a tree disease expert at the Woodland Trust, warns more should be done to tackle the threat of the plant.

“Rhododendron ponticum is a real problem for the UK’s native plants and trees.

“It is choking native woodland and shading out characteristic plants, including in important temperate rainforests which cover just 1% of land in the UK.

“Action must be taken to protect further species and habitats from the same fate.”

She added: “Increased trade and the growing impacts of climate change furthers the likelihood of new species introductions.”

And she urged: “As a top five driver of biodiversity decline, the Government must treat invasive non-native species as a priority issue.

“A failure to get a grip on these and the pressure this places on struggling wildlife populations, will also make it harder to meet nature recovery targets and halt the decline in species abundance by 2030.”

The Woodland Trust is urging the public not to buy rhododendron ponticum for their gardens, and calling on the Government to boost funding to tackle invasive species.