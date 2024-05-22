Kelly Rowland appears to berate security guard at Cannes Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kelly Rowland appears to berate security guard at Cannes Film Festival

By Press Association
Kelly Rowland poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Marcello Mio at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
US star Kelly Rowland appeared to reprimand a security guard on the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The former Destiny’s Child singer attended the premiere of film Marcello Mio wearing a red flowing strapless gown with a lengthy train, paired with a diamond necklace, a matching ring and bag.

After posing for photographs, the 43-year-old graced the steps of the red carpet to enter the theatre, when she seemingly became involved in a heated exchange with a female security guard.

France Cannes 2024 Marcello Mio Red Carpet
The member of staff held up her arms to guide Rowland up the stairs when the apparent verbal dispute began, with the singer pointing her finger at the security guard in front of the crowd in attendance.

Rowland turned her back to fully face the staff member as she appeared to continue the spat up the stairs, before entering the building.

It is unclear what caused the dispute. A representative for Rowland has been contacted for comment.

Rowland hit the headlines earlier this year after she reportedly walked off the Today show in the US.

Speculation over her exit has never been confirmed.