What the papers say – May 22

The death of a British man on a flight to London features among a variety of stories on Wednesday’s front pages.

The death of a British grandfather on board a Singapore Airlines Boeing jet, which plunged 7,000ft in six-minutes has taken the front page of the Daily Mail, the Daily Express, the Metro and the Daily Mirror.

Daily Express: British grandad killed in flight horror plunge #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mokEFOg0zx — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 21, 2024

Metro: BRIT DIES IN JET PLUNGE AT 38,000FT #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kutXTsVO0H — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 21, 2024

The Daily Telegraph leads with a report of an MP who has detailed his life after losing both arms and legs after contracting sepsis.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'I've lost my hands and feet to sepsis, says MP'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/KRMAyB703H — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 21, 2024

A British man accused by China of being a spy has been found dead in Berkshire, writes the i.

i: Brit charged with spying for China found dead inMaidenhead park #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zVUraARtue — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 21, 2024

The Times leads on police being told to make “fewer arrests” to help deal with prison overcrowding.

The Times: Make fewer arrests to help jails, police told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PQMjH58On5 — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 21, 2024

The Independent focuses on Communities Secretary Michael Gove who unveiled plans to make “make marchers pay” for pro-Palestine protests in city centres.

The Guardian splashes on a 39% increase in type two diabetes for people over 40.

The Guardian: Alarm over big increase in under-40s with diabetes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e2nGFh0BZ4 — George Mann (@sgfmann) May 21, 2024

Indian mining group Adani has been suspected of fraud by selling “low-grade coal in India as cleaner fuel”, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 22 May https://t.co/irxctcDaHP pic.twitter.com/6oFHaZRbsp — Financial Times (@FT) May 21, 2024

The Daily Star leads with a piece on the unfair blame rats have apparently copped for causing the black plague.