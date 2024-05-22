Bodies of two women ‘undiscovered for some time’ found in property in Nottingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bodies of two women ‘undiscovered for some time’ found in property in Nottingham

By Press Association
Police discovered the bodies after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants of the property (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police discovered the bodies after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants of the property (Peter Byrne/PA)

The bodies of two women have been found in a property in Nottingham, which are believed to have lain undiscovered for some time.

Police were called at 11.04am on Tuesday after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants of a property in Hartley Road, Radford, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Officers later gained entry to the address and found the bodies inside.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow said: “Whilst we don’t believe there to be an immediate risk to the public, we are keeping an open mind into what has happened at this address and will be working hard over the next few days to establish how and when these two women lost their lives.

“In the meantime my thoughts – and those of every other officer involved in this investigation – are with those who have died, their family and friends.”

A shop worker on Hartley Road said the discovery of the bodies of two women in a property nearby was “shocking”.

The worker in Food Basket African Butchers & Grocers, said he first saw a police officer on the street at about noon on Tuesday then saw a police vehicle later in the afternoon.

He said: “We saw a police car yesterday and this morning, I thought it was normal, routine.

“It is surprising, it’s quite shocking.”