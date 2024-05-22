‘For god’s sake, speak truth’: ex-subpostmasters call for honesty from Vennells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘For god’s sake, speak truth’: ex-subpostmasters call for honesty from Vennells

By Press Association
Seema Misra outside outside the Post Office Horizon IT inquiry on Wednesday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Former subpostmasters have called for honesty from Paula Vennells ahead of the ex-Post Office boss’ oral evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry, imploring her: “For god’s sake, speak truth.”

Ms Vennells is set to be quizzed on her role in the scandal amid claims she covered up the Post Office’s knowledge of bugs in the faulty accounting software.

Seema Misra and Lee Castleton are both victims of the Horizon scandal.

Seema Misra
Seema Misra was pregnant when she was jailed in 2010 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Ms Misra, who ran a Post Office in West Byfleet, Surrey, was jailed in 2010 after being accused of stealing £74,000. She was pregnant at the time.

Asked what she would say to Ms Vennells, Ms Misra told the PA news agency outside Aldwych House on Wednesday: “Please, for god’s sake, speak truth.

“That’s what we all deserve, we’ve been fighting such a long time … we want to know exactly what happened.”

Ms Misra said she “of course” feels strongly about what Ms Vennells is going to tell the inquiry, adding: “We’ve heard her name so many times.”

She told PA that no matter what happens, “we won’t give up”.

Lee Castleton, from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, was found to have a £25,000 shortfall at his branch in 2004. He was made bankrupt after he lost his legal battle with the Post Office.

Lee Castleton
Lee Castleton said he wants to hear the truth (Yui Mok/PA)

The inquiry heard previously that Ms Vennells “likely” signed off on a trial bill of more than £300,000 for the civil case against Mr Castleton.

Former Post Office managing director Alan Cook told the inquiry that Ms Vennells, who was the organisation’s network director at the time the case was brought against Mr Castleton, was likely to be the “designated authority” who gave the go-ahead for legal costs.

Mr Castleton told PA on Wednesday: “I’m really looking forward to listen to what she has to say.

“It’s a good platform for her to finally speak. She’s not been able to, for whatever reason, speak for all these years. I think it’s important that she is listened to and heard and then we can all judge that.”

He said he was hoping to hear “the truth”.

”Let’s hear what, why and when, and who – who was involved in those decisions, why those decisions were made,” he continued. “And let’s listen to the other side of what we’ve heard already, which is the impact of those decisions, to hear what the reasons for those decisions were.”

Asked what message he would send to Ms Vennells if he could, Mr Castleton told PA: “This is your chance to put it out there. The world’s listening, if you like. Do what you feel is right.”