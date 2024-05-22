Ex-chief of Royal Mail Group accused Vennells of knowing about IT errors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-chief of Royal Mail Group accused Vennells of knowing about IT errors

By Press Association
Moya Greene suggested to the head of the Post Office that she must have known about the Horizon IT problems (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The former CEO of Royal Mail Group accused Paula Vennells of knowing about Horizon IT errors, telling her “I can’t now support you”.

On Wednesday, the Horizon IT inquiry was shown a text message exchange between Vennells and Dame Moya Greene in January 2024, after the ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office aired.

Ms Vennells, the former Post Office chief executive, said Dame Moya was suggesting that there was a conspiracy within the Post Office.

Dame Moya messaged: “When it was clear the system was at fault, the PO should have raised a red flag, stopped all proceedings, given people back their money and then tried to compensate them for the ruin this caused in their lives.”

Ms Vennells replied: “Yes I agree. This has/is taking too long Moya. The toll on everyone affected is dreadful.”

Dame Moya said: “I don’t know what to say. I think you knew.”

Ms Vennells responded: “No Moya, that isn’t the case.”

Dame Moya said: “I want to believe you. I asked you twice. I suggested you get an independent review reporting to you. I was afraid you were being lied to.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells has been giving evidence to the inquiry into the Horizon IT scandal (Screengrab/PA)

“You said the system had already been reviews multiple times. How could you have not known?”

Ms Vennells replied: “Moya, the mechanism for getting to the bottom of this is the inquiry. I’ve made it my priority to support it fully.”

Dame Moya later said: “I am sorry.. I can’t now support you.”

“I have supported you. All these years.. to my own detriment. I can’t support you now after what I have learned.”

Counsel to the inquiry, Jason Beer KC, asked: “Moya Greene accuses you of knowing. What did you understand this to be?”

Ms Vennells said: “There are a further series of texts. I understood that Moya had returned to the country earlier this year, that she had been listening to all of the information in the inquiry and she was trying to square her memory with what she was hearing.”

Mr Beer responded: “She says, ‘I think you knew’, you say that’s not the case.”

Ms Vennells said: “I think Moya was possibly suggesting there that there was some conspiracy and, as I said, I did not believe that was the case.”

Mr Beer replied: “Moya asks how could you not know, you did not answer.”

Ms Vennells said: “No … I was very concerned because I was aware that it is not good practice to be exchanging texts in the middle of an inquiry.”

Mr Beer responded: “How could you not know?”

Ms Vennells said: “This is a situation that is so complex, it is a question I have asked myself as well.

“I have learned some things that I did not know as a result of the inquiry and I imagine that we will go through some of the detail of that. I wish I had known.”