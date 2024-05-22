Hunter Biden seeks delay in Los Angeles tax trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunter Biden seeks delay in Los Angeles tax trial

By Press Association
Hunter Biden walks to board Air Force One at John F Kennedy International Airport (Alex Brandon/AP)
Hunter Biden’s lawyers will press a judge to delay his trial that’s set to begin next month in Los Angeles on charges that he schemed to avoid paying 1.4 million (£1.09 million) dollars in taxes.

President Joe Biden’s son is seeking to push the June 20 trial date back until at least September, noting that he is also scheduled to stand trial in Delaware on June 3 on firearms charges.

He has pleaded not guilty to both indictments brought by Justice Department special counsel David Weiss, which he has claimed are politically motivated.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, with lawyer Abbe Lowell, left, leaves after a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington
Hunter Biden’s lawyers say they cannot adequately prepare for both trials at the same time, and they have sought delays — and dismissals — in both cases.

If Judge Mark C Scarsi denies his bid to delay the California case, he could be headed to trial in two federal cases on opposite coasts next month as the Democratic president campaigns for re-election against former President Donald Trump.

Judge Scarsi, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, a Republican, will hear arguments on the request, which prosecutors are opposing.

The defence is also seeking to block both prosecutions from moving forward by arguing the special counsel’s funding was not appropriately approved by Congress.

In pressing for the delay, Hunter Biden’s lawyers noted the “uniquely challenging and high-profile nature of this case” as well as “the fact Mr Biden and the same counsel will be starting trial in Delaware just two and a half weeks before this trial is set to begin”.

Prosecutors say the heightened press coverage does not impact the defence’s preparation for trial in any way, describing it as a “straightforward tax case”.

Hunter Biden speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol in Washington
“He is not above the rule of law and should be treated like any other defendant,” the special counsel’s team wrote in a recent court filing.

The indictment alleges that Hunter Biden failed to pay at least 1.4 million dollars (£1.09 million) in taxes over four years while living an “extravagant lifestyle” during a period in which he has acknowledged struggling with addiction.

The back taxes have since been paid.

A three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals last week rejected a defence bid to dismiss the case.

The appeals court didn’t rule on the merits of his claims but said the issues can’t be appealed at this time.

In the gun case, prosecutors allege that Biden lied about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a firearm that he kept for about 11 days in Delaware.

He has acknowledged an addiction to crack cocaine during that period, but his lawyers have said he didn’t break the law.

His lawyers had urged the judge last week to push that trial to September, saying they needed time to line up witnesses and sort through evidence.

But US District Judge Maryellen Noreika in Delaware denied that request, saying she believes “everyone can get done what needs to get done” by June 3.

The long-running federal investigation into the president’s son had looked ready to wrap up with a plea deal last year, but the agreement imploded after a judge raised questions about it.

Hunter Biden was subsequently indicted.

Under the deal, he would have gotten two years’ probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanour tax charges. He also would have avoided prosecution on the gun charge if he stayed out of trouble.

His lawyers have argued that prosecutors bowed to political pressure to indict him amid heavy criticism of the plea deal from Trump and other Republicans.