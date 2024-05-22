Human remains found in London river believed to be Sarah Mayhew

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Human remains found in London river believed to be Sarah Mayhew

By Press Association
Sarah Mayhew (Met Police/PA)
Sarah Mayhew (Met Police/PA)

Human remains found in a London river are believed to be Sarah Mayhew’s, police have said.

Contractors carrying out cleaning work found the remains in Mitcham, south-west London, on Tuesday afternoon.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Rawnsley Avenue at 2.18pm and a crime scene was set up.

Remains of the 38-year-old were first found by a dog walker in Rowndown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, south London, on April 2.

Sarah Mayhew
Floral tributes at the scene in Rowdown Fields (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The dog uncovered a human bone and Ms Mayhew’s arms, legs and head were later found nearby.

On April 11 the Old Bailey heard that police were still looking for her torso.

Gemma Watts, 48, of Featherbed Lane in New Addington, and Steven Sansom, 45, of Burnell Road in Sutton, have been charged with her murder and preventing her lawful and decent burial.

It is alleged the couple killed Ms Mayhew at a residential property before her body was dismembered with power tools, the court heard.

An examination of her body found two small vertebrae were broken in her voicebox, bruising to the skull and her head had been shaved.

Ms Mayhew was last seen in Sutton, south-west London, on the evening of March 8.

Sansom also faces three separate charges of making indecent images of a child.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts remain with Sarah’s family. We will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses.

“I expect my officers to remain in the area for some time as they carry out important work at the scene.

“Two people arrested, who were known to Sarah, were later charged with her murder. At present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death. Inquiries are ongoing.”

The family of Ms Mayhew, from Croydon, has been informed and is being supported by specialised officers.