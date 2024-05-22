Raspberry Pi set for June IPO in welcome boost for London market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raspberry Pi set for June IPO in welcome boost for London market

By Press Association
Raspberry Pi was founded by computer scientist Eben Upton in 2008 (Raspberry Pi/PA)
UK budget computer firm Raspberry Pi has confirmed aims to list in London next month in a boost to the capital’s flagging stock market.

The Cambridge-based firm – known for affordable credit card-sized computers designed to boost coding skills among children – has revealed plans to raise 40 million US dollars (£31.4 million) in new money as part of the initial public offering (IPO) on London’s main market.

The IPO is a welcome victory for the London market, which has been hit by a swathe of UK-listed firms being bought out or defecting abroad.

Paddy Power owner Flutter has moved its main stock market listing to New York, while German-owned Tui approved a plan to delist from London in February, and in another blow UK chip maker Arm Holdings chose Wall Street over London for its stock market return.

Arm and fellow Raspberry Pi investor Lansdowne Partners have agreed to also buy 35 million US dollars (£27.5 million) and 20 million US dollars (£15.7 million) worth of shares respectively as part of the IPO plans.

Raspberry Pi said it would use cash from the equity raise for engineering projects, improving its supply chain, and other general corporate purposes.

It is thought the IPO could value Raspberry Pi at a reported £500 million.

Martin Hellawell, chairman of Raspberry Pi, said: “We are delighted to confirm our intention to float on the London Stock Exchange, underscoring our confidence in the UK as the home for innovative and growing global businesses.”

“We greatly appreciate the long-term support of our cornerstone investors, Arm and Lansdowne, and look forward to widening our shareholder base as we take the next steps in our journey,” he added.

Raspberry Pi was founded by computer scientist Eben Upton in 2008, before releasing its first product in 2012.

It has since sold more than 60 million of its single board computers alone.

The group’s products are sold across more than 70 countries worldwide.

It is a subsidiary of the Raspberry Pi Foundation – a UK charity founded when the company was set up in 2008, with the goal of promoting interest in computer science among young people.

As a major shareholder in Raspberry Pi, the foundation has received around 50 million US dollars (£39.7 million) in dividends since 2013, which has been used to advance its educational mission globally, according to the group.

Paul Williamson, a senior vice president at Arm, said: “With a shared vision to lower barriers to innovation and make computing accessible for everyone, Arm and Raspberry Pi are natural collaborators.

“Following our strategic investment in the business last year, we look forward to increasing our stake as Raspberry Pi steps into this new exciting chapter.”

Raspberry Pi reported revenues of 265.8 million US dollars (£211.1 million) in 2023, with operating profits of 37.5 million US dollars (£29.8 million).