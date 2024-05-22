Deaths of two women found at Nottingham house not suspicious, say police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Deaths of two women found at Nottingham house not suspicious, say police

By Press Association
Police have said the deaths of two women at a house in Radford, Nottingham, are not believed to be suspicious (Jacob King/PA)
Police have said the deaths of two women at a house in Radford, Nottingham, are not believed to be suspicious (Jacob King/PA)

Police have said the deaths of two women at a house in Nottingham, whose bodies went undiscovered for some time, are not believed to be suspicious.

Neighbours reported not seeing the women, thought to be a mother and her disabled daughter, since either February or March, when they were spotted at a local supermarket.

Officers found the bodies on Tuesday morning after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupants of the property in Hartley Road, Radford.

Radford deaths
The end-of-terrace house in Radford, Nottingham, where the bodies of two women were found (Jacob King/PA)

Neighbours said the older woman who lived at the house was believed to be originally from West Africa, while her non-verbal daughter was seen being physically supported by her mother when they went shopping.

Residents also claimed that the door of the council-owned property sometimes went unanswered for deliveries, repairs or visits by social services, when the occupants were thought to have gone away for months at a time.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named by the media, said she was shocked at being told of the deaths and feared that the mother may have collapsed, leaving her daughter unable to summon help.

Estimating that she had last seen the mother and daughter in either February or March, the woman said: “They keep themselves to themselves.

“I would only see them when they went shopping and coming back.

“I can’t give you an exact time. The daughter herself can’t do anything for herself – she’s totally dependent on her mum.”

Another local resident said: “It’s so sad. She was a very nice woman.

“She was always looking after her daughter, walking beside her.”

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow said: “This is a tragic case and we are currently working to understand exactly how and when these people died.

“Whilst our investigation remains at an early stage, we do not currently believe what happened to be suspicious.

“We have enlisted the help of a forensic pathologist and will be in a better position to determine what has happened once they conclude their report.

“Officers will remain at the address for at least the rest of today.”

A spokesman for Nottingham City Council said: “We were deeply saddened to hear the news and our thoughts are with the friends, family and neighbours of the two residents at this time.

“We are currently liaising closely with the police to understand the circumstances around this tragic incident.”