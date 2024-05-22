Arts are ‘integral to everyday life’, says damehood recipient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arts are ‘integral to everyday life’, says damehood recipient

By Press Association
Professor Dame Sonia Boyce after being made a Dame Commander by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The first black woman to be elected to the Royal Academy of Arts has said creative skills are “integral to everyday life” as she received her damehood at Windsor Castle.

Speaking to the PA news agency following an investiture ceremony carried out by the Prince of Wales, Dame Sonia Boyce said she wanted to use her profile to continue advocating for the arts.

Dame Sonia is a professor of black art and design at University of the Arts London and was elected to the royal academy in 2016.

She said: “It’s (the damehood) a recognition of work that not only myself have done but has been done over the decades to just acknowledge and, I suppose, reward the contributions that many have done.

“So I feel very privileged – slightly shocked still – to be in this position and also to be an advocate for the arts.

“We so need that at the moment – the arts are just incredible, they’re not an add on, they’re integral to everyday life.

“The arts is really about if you’ve got something to say, or you’re envisaging something you’re in a dialogue with everybody about it, and so it really is about ‘Come and take part, come and add to the conversation, come and dream your dreams’.”

Dame Sonia was honoured for her services to the arts in the King’s New Year Honours list in 2024.

At the investiture on Wednesday she chose to wear a green patterned suit designed specifically for her by the Nigerian-British fashion designer Duro Olowu.

Dame Sonia added she believed the Royal Academy of Arts is “becoming much more inclusive” and “people have fought very hard to make that possible”.

She said: “Of course it needs to open the doors to a really diverse group of artists who really are in a renaissance at the moment. There is so much creativity going on.

Professor Dame Sonia Boyce after being made a Dame Commander by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle, Berkshire
“In the UK we’ve still got a long way to go but we are in the same way that the British culture is always slightly quirky and ahead of the curve often, and the creative industries are punching above their weight.”

Dame Sonia said she believed it was “very short-sighted” to view the arts as a secondary subject to the sciences or maths.

The professor said: “Every single civilisation and culture has had the arts and creativity at its heart. Creativity helps us think better, think about what might be possible.

“Creativity is very much about problem-solving so for it to be seen as secondary or not quite as important is not true. It’s not true at all and the sciences depend a lot on the arts as does the arts depend on the sciences.

“It’s an integral human condition and we really need to give young people ways of expressing that.”

She added she struggled to comprehend the reality of becoming a dame when she received the news.

“It was very hard for me to reconcile when I got the letter to say: ‘We’d like to offer you the damehood’,” Dame Sonia said.

“I was like really? Trying to put myself in what I imagine a dame to be. It took a while for me to reconcile that yes, I could take that on somehow.”