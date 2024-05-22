‘I do wonder what kind of god you worship,’ ex-subpostmaster emailed to Vennells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I do wonder what kind of god you worship,’ ex-subpostmaster emailed to Vennells

By Press Association
Paula Vennells gave evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry on Wednesday (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)
Paula Vennells gave evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry on Wednesday (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA)

A former subpostmaster who tried to warn the Post Office about the Horizon IT system emailed Paula Vennells when she was chief executive, saying: “I do wonder what kind of god you worship.”

In 2015, Tim McCormack wrote to Ms Vennells warning her that he had “clear and unquestionable evidence of an intermittent bug in Horizon that can and does cause thousands of pounds in losses to subpostmasters”.

The email was forwarded to Post Office lawyer Rodric Williams, who told colleagues that they should ask Mr McCormack to send them the information and also suggested they reply with a standard response, the Horizon IT inquiry heard.

“Generally, my view is that this guy is a bluffer, who keeps expecting us to march to his tune,” Mr Williams wrote in an email to colleagues.

“I don’t think we should do that, but instead respond with a straight bat.”

Giving evidence at the inquiry, Ms Vennells denied sharing the view that Mr McCormack was a bluffer but said she did not recall what she did about the subpostmaster’s email.

The probe heard Mr McCormack sent another message to Ms Vennells in July 2016, saying: “A typical head in the sand reply from the team you have placed too much trust in.

“Once the police investigation is completed it is highly likely, indeed probable, that members of your staff will be sent to prison.

“Your role in this will not escape attention.”

He added: “I do wonder what kind of god you worship.”

Mr McCormack sent a follow-up email in August 2016, in which he told of the “very same” computer error occurring in another branch and said: “You are a complete bunch of idiots playing havoc with the lives of people you have little interest in.”

Asked if she refused to engage with Mr McCormack after this email, Ms Vennells told the inquiry: “I don’t believe so but I think by this stage… Rod Williams had taken on the responses, which I am very sorry about, on behalf of the Post Office.”

She also said during her evidence she regrets that concerns raised by Mr McCormack “took too long to address”.