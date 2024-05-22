Second boy dies in River Tyne tragedy

A second boy has died after getting into difficulty in the River Tyne at the weekend, police have said.

The pair who died have been named as David Radut, 14, who passed away at the scene at Ovingham, Northumberland, on Saturday afternoon, and Aras Rudzianskas, 13, who died in hospital on Tuesday.

Both boys, who were friends, were from the Newcastle area.

David Radut, 14 (Family handout/PA)

Emergency and rescue services were called to the River Tyne at around 3.30pm on Saturday and a major search and rescue operation was carried out.

Aras was described as being in a critical condition after the incident and he died despite the efforts of medical staff.

Northumbria Police said the parents of both boys continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

Chief Superintendent Sam Rennison said: “Our sincerest sympathies go to the loved ones of both boys and we will continue to provide whatever support we can at this devastating time.

“Since Saturday, our thoughts and those of the wider community have been with the families and friends of those affected.

“We would ask that the public continue to respect the privacy of the families both online and in the community.”

Aras Rudzianskas, 13 (Family handout/PA)

Online fundraising appeals have been set up for both families to help them meet the funeral costs.

Earlier this week, flowers were laid beside the River Tyne close to where the friends had been playing.

A nearby tree which used to overhang the river, and which had a rope attached to it, had been freshly cut down.

The double-tragedy came just two under two years since another teenage boy died in that area of the River Tyne.

Robert Hattersley, 13, from Crawcrook, died after getting into trouble in the river at Ovingham on July 17 2022.

“It brought back memories about what happened to our son, or what we went through,” his father Carl said earlier this week.